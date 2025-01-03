Anzeige
03.01.2025 18:37 Uhr
2025 financial communication calendar

Finanznachrichten News

DJ 2025 financial communication calendar 

Lepermislibre / Key word(s): Research Update 
2025 financial communication calendar 
03-Jan-2025 / 18:05 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
 
2025 financial communication calendar 
 
 
Lyon, Juanuary 3rd, 2025 - lePERMISLIBRE, a pioneering online driving school in France, announces its financial 
communication calendar for the year 2025. 
 
   -- 15 January 2025: 2024 Annual Sales 
   -- 10 April 2025: 2024 Annual Results 
   -- 10 April 2025: 2025 First Quarter Sales 
   -- 10 July 2025: 2025 Half Year Sales 
   -- 24 September 2025: 2025 Half Year Results 
   -- 9 October 2025: 2025 Third Quarter Sales 
   -- 14 January 2025: 2025 Annual Sales 
 
All announced publication dates are after the close of trading. 
 
ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE 
Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, lePERMISLIBRE is reinventing driving 
lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and 
lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology. lePERMISLIBRE 
federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are 
State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 30% cheaper than a traditional driving 
school, has enabled it to attract nearly 470,000 applicants. 
With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning 
methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 500 towns and 
cities throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from 
time and place constraints. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as 
an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance. 
 
For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CONTACTS 
lePERMISLIBRE 
Lucas TOURNEL, President and CEO 
Nicolas BONZY, CFO 
invest@lepermislibre.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    Lepermislibre 
       29 avenue Joannes Masset 
       69009 Lyon 
       France 
Phone:    +33660423991 
Internet:   ww.lepermislibre.fr 
ISIN:     FR001400F2Z1 
EQS News ID: 2061335 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2061335 03-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2061335&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2025 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
