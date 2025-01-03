DJ 2025 financial communication calendar

Lepermislibre / Key word(s): Research Update 2025 financial communication calendar 03-Jan-2025 / 18:05 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 2025 financial communication calendar Lyon, Juanuary 3rd, 2025 - lePERMISLIBRE, a pioneering online driving school in France, announces its financial communication calendar for the year 2025. -- 15 January 2025: 2024 Annual Sales -- 10 April 2025: 2024 Annual Results -- 10 April 2025: 2025 First Quarter Sales -- 10 July 2025: 2025 Half Year Sales -- 24 September 2025: 2025 Half Year Results -- 9 October 2025: 2025 Third Quarter Sales -- 14 January 2025: 2025 Annual Sales All announced publication dates are after the close of trading. ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, lePERMISLIBRE is reinventing driving lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology. lePERMISLIBRE federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 30% cheaper than a traditional driving school, has enabled it to attract nearly 470,000 applicants. With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 500 towns and cities throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from time and place constraints. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance. For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr CONTACTS lePERMISLIBRE Lucas TOURNEL, President and CEO Nicolas BONZY, CFO invest@lepermislibre.fr

