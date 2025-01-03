Deutsche Lufthansa demonstrated resilient performance in the third quarter of 2024, achieving a 4.51 percent revenue increase to €10.74 billion compared to the previous year. However, this growth was accompanied by a slight decline in earnings per share, which settled at €0.92, down from €1.00 in the same quarter last year. The airline's stock has experienced downward pressure, currently trading at €6.10, marking a significant gap of approximately 31.76 percent from its 52-week high of €8.04. Market projections for the full year 2024 suggest earnings per share of €0.876, with an anticipated dividend distribution of €0.240, representing a modest decrease from the previous year's €0.300.

Investment Outlook

Despite current market challenges, analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Lufthansa's prospects, setting an average price target of €7.33, indicating substantial upside potential of over 21 percent from current levels. This positive outlook comes amid notable institutional movements, as major asset manager BlackRock has recently adjusted its direct stake in the airline to 2.999 percent, while maintaining a total exposure of 3.75 percent through various financial instruments.

