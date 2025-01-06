Lazydays RV: Lazydays Appoints Jeff Needles as Chief Financial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: GORV) announced that Jeff Needles has been appointed Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective January 6, 2025. Mr. Needles, the former CFO of Warbird Marine Holdings, LLC, will oversee the Company's financial operations including finance, accounting, treasury, SEC reporting, and financial planning and analysis. Mr. Needles will report to Ron Fleming, Interim CEO of Lazydays.

Mr. Needles succeeds Interim CFO Jeff Huddleston. Mr. Huddleston's resignation as Interim CFO is effective January 6, 2025.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jeff to Lazydays at this very important time," said Mr. Fleming. "Jeff's experience in complementary markets and business models including multi-location retail marine and powersports will be a tremendous benefit to Lazydays."

Mr. Fleming added, "I want to thank Jeff Huddleston for his contributions as Interim CFO." Mr. Huddleston will continue for a limited time in a consulting capacity to further assist in the CFO transition.

"Lazydays has recently completed a series of financing transactions and has announced further transformational actions to position the company for future success. I couldn't be more excited to join the Lazydays team at this time," said Mr. Needles.

Mr. Needles has over 20 years of financial management experience with extensive concentration in financial planning and analysis, cost analysis and operational efficiency. In addition to his tenure as CFO of Warbird Marine Holdings, Mr. Needles held similar positions with United Enertech Holdings, LLC, Schnellecke Logistics USA, as well as financial leadership positions with Mastercraft Boat Company and Harley Davidson Motor Company.

Mr. Needles is a Certified Public Accountant, holds an MBA from Washington University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Saint Louis University, John Cook School of Business.

