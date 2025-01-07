One Firefly: One Fire?y Wraps Up a Remarkable 2024 with Innovation, Team Growth, and Industry Leadership

One Firefly, an award-winning marketing agency that caters to technology professionals in the residential and commercial custom integration markets, is proud to close out 2024 with a reflection on its achievements and a commitment to continued innovation and collaboration in the year ahead. One Firefly has demonstrated resilience and growth despite a challenging economic landscape through strategic investments, expanded services, and meaningful partnerships.

"This year has been about more than just numbers," shared Ron Callis, CEO of One Firefly, in the latest Automation Unplugged podcast episode, 2024 in Review: Growth, Challenges, and Vision at One Firefly with Taylor Whipple. "It's been about pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve for our clients, fostering a thriving team culture, and impacting our community. I couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished together."

Driving Growth and Innovation

2024 saw One Firefly introduce new services and revamp existing offerings to serve its clients better. Highlights include:

Launching Professional SEO Services in February, exceeding sales forecasts fivefold and helping integrators dominate search rankings.

Revamping the Mercury Pro website solution with new templates, design innovations, and enriched functionalities.

Upgrading Review Champ with enhanced features like AI-driven tools and streamlined review workflows.

Evolving Amplify People into a cornerstone service for integrators, driven by key hires like Samantha Hodz and focusing on delivering top-tier talent to clients.

Reflecting on the company's innovation-focused approach, Taylor Whipple, CFO, noted, "Investing in our services, our team, and our technology has always been at the heart of One Firefly's success. In 2024, we doubled down on creating solutions that deliver measurable ROI for our clients, and it's been exciting to see those efforts pay off."

Strengthening Connections Through Education

One Firefly further cemented its role as an industry leader by expanding its educational initiatives. The Automation Unplugged podcast transitioned to a pre-recorded, weekly format, producing 28 episodes and introducing new content streams. The company also sponsored the Business Strategies & Project Management track at CEDIA's Smart Home Technology Conference, underscoring its commitment to providing integrators with critical insights.

Empowering the Team and Giving Back

One Firefly's accomplishments are rooted in its people-first culture. The team grew by 10% this year, and the company earned recognition as one of TechNational's Top 100 Companies to Work For in 2024, ranking #19.

The team came together for an unforgettable event in Riviera Maya, Mexico, which included professional development sessions with industry leaders and an all-staff volunteer day at Clementina Batalla Torres School. "This was more than just a team-building exercise," Whipple explained. "It was a chance to connect on a deeper level and give back to a community that welcomed us with open arms."

Looking Ahead to 2025

One Firefly is poised to build on its momentum, with plans to expand its corporate programs, innovate through AI and automation, and deepen its relationships with integrators and manufacturers.

"Our journey has always been about collaboration," Callis said. "We grow when our clients grow. That's why we're committed to delivering the best marketing strategies, talent solutions, and educational resources to empower integrators for the future."

Tune In to Our Year in Review

To dive deeper into One Firefly's 2024 milestones, tune into the latest episode of Automation Unplugged: 2024 in Review: Growth, Challenges, and Vision at One Firefly with Taylor Whipple .

About One Firefly

One Firefly is an award-winning marketing agency specializing in custom-tailored marketing solutions and other growth solutions like recruiting and hiring technology professionals in residential and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2007 to help businesses in the AV and integration industry grow and succeed through effective branding, digital marketing, and web development. A five-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S., One Firefly is proud to have built a reputation for delivering purposeful marketing solutions to the niche audio-visual space. For more information, visit www.onefirefly.com .

SOURCE: One Firefly

View the original press release on accesswire.com