Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
PR Newswire
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Quarterly Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form

A copy of the currency election form for the quarterly interim dividend will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

7 January 2025

END


