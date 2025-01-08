Ericsson: Historic API venture announces CEO

The recently-launched venture between some of the world's largest telecom operators and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announces the appointment of Anthony Bartolo as its Chief Executive Officer and the name of the new company - Aduna.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the new venture dedicated to accelerating the global adoption and innovation of common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) announces Anthony Bartolo as its CEO. In parallel, the new venture also unveiled its company name - Aduna - derived from the Latin word for many entities uniting as one.

Bartolo is a veteran tech executive with more than 30 years of experience scaling global businesses, driving new commercial strategies, and motivating cross-functional teams to achieve exceptional growth. Most recently, Bartolo served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Vonage and earlier at Bandwidth.

Prior to Bandwidth, Bartolo was Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Avaya, where he led the transition to a Software as a Service-based business model, resulting in an 11-fold increase in annual recurring revenue and significant new customer wins.

Before that, Bartolo held several executive roles at Tata Communications, including President of Mobility and Chief Product Officer. His accomplishments included designing and implementing a more competitive product strategy, spearheading the company's expansion into new market segments, securing new strategic partnerships and expanding the company's global footprint.

Launched in September 2024, Aduna will combine and sell network APIs globally, with a vision that new applications will work anywhere, and on any network, paving the way for developers to innovate much more quickly and easily. Easily accessible advanced network capabilities will open up the next frontier in innovation, empowering developers to create new use cases across multiple sectors. The new venture will provide network APIs to a broad ecosystem of developer platforms, based on existing industry-wide CAMARA APIs.

Niklas Heuveldop, Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform for Ericsson, comments: "Anthony is a recognized global technology leader with a proven track record in driving successful strategy execution in fast-moving businesses. His unique cross-industry expertise across the technology, operational and business domains positions him exceptionally well to deliver on Aduna's vision. We are excited about Anthony now stepping in to further accelerate the onboarding of developer platform partners, enabling millions of developers to access advanced network capabilities and drive the next wave of services innovation via common APIs across industry-leading partner networks worldwide."

Bartolo comments: "Aduna is at the forefront of the next technology wave. Providing developers with ubiquitous access to open, programmable network functionality through common APIs will empower them to innovate at global hyperscale and drive value creation for enterprises, their customers and the telecom industry. These new and more advanced applications will create better customer experiences, open new revenue streams, work seamlessly anywhere in the world, and provide businesses with innovative and differentiating ways to operate. I am honored to lead Aduna towards a new frontier for the future of technology, communication and the telecom industry."

Bartolo will assume his responsibilities as CEO on January 20, 2025. The closing of the venture is expected later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

About Aduna

Aduna is a venture between global telecom providers and Ericsson, dedicated to revolutionizing the network API market. Its initial partners include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. By providing a standardized platform that promotes collaboration and innovation, Aduna is set to usher in a new era of digital services that enhance user experiences and drive industry growth.

Global telecom leaders join forces to redefine the industry with network APIs

