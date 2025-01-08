Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Jan-2025 / 17:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 8 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 198,338 Highest price paid per share: 128.50p Lowest price paid per share: 119.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.9587p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,743,046 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,743,046) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.9587p 198,338

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 797 128.00 08:03:09 00317923553TRLO1 XLON 100 128.50 08:16:24 00317925932TRLO1 XLON 711 128.50 08:16:24 00317925933TRLO1 XLON 441 127.50 09:04:41 00317942104TRLO1 XLON 172 127.50 09:04:41 00317942105TRLO1 XLON 815 127.00 09:16:30 00317944716TRLO1 XLON 50000 127.50 09:33:14 00317949196TRLO1 XLON 300 127.50 09:37:18 00317949956TRLO1 XLON 877 127.50 10:33:29 00317955204TRLO1 XLON 92 127.50 10:33:39 00317955211TRLO1 XLON 925 127.50 10:33:39 00317955212TRLO1 XLON 879 127.50 10:33:39 00317955213TRLO1 XLON 200 127.50 11:00:28 00317956247TRLO1 XLON 400 127.50 11:00:28 00317956248TRLO1 XLON 574 127.50 11:00:28 00317956249TRLO1 XLON 259 127.50 11:00:28 00317956250TRLO1 XLON 40 127.50 11:00:28 00317956251TRLO1 XLON 510 127.00 11:01:52 00317956288TRLO1 XLON 300 127.00 11:01:52 00317956289TRLO1 XLON 814 126.50 11:21:28 00317956883TRLO1 XLON 813 126.50 11:21:28 00317956884TRLO1 XLON 507 126.50 11:21:28 00317956885TRLO1 XLON 306 126.50 11:21:28 00317956886TRLO1 XLON 799 126.00 11:22:44 00317956955TRLO1 XLON 837 125.50 11:32:02 00317957662TRLO1 XLON 837 125.50 11:32:02 00317957663TRLO1 XLON 847 125.00 11:32:02 00317957664TRLO1 XLON 1647 126.50 11:55:46 00317958868TRLO1 XLON 807 126.00 11:59:46 00317958936TRLO1 XLON 230 125.50 12:00:04 00317958945TRLO1 XLON 230 125.00 12:08:07 00317959359TRLO1 XLON 604 125.00 12:08:07 00317959360TRLO1 XLON 834 125.00 12:08:07 00317959361TRLO1 XLON 809 124.50 12:18:57 00317960075TRLO1 XLON 848 124.00 12:41:34 00317960824TRLO1 XLON 2489 124.00 12:59:20 00317961333TRLO1 XLON 846 123.50 12:59:21 00317961335TRLO1 XLON 846 123.00 13:28:13 00317962364TRLO1 XLON 846 123.00 13:28:13 00317962365TRLO1 XLON 846 123.00 13:28:13 00317962366TRLO1 XLON 845 123.00 13:28:13 00317962367TRLO1 XLON 883 123.00 13:31:02 00317962458TRLO1 XLON 1314 123.00 13:31:55 00317962481TRLO1 XLON 405 123.00 13:31:55 00317962482TRLO1 XLON 65 123.50 14:03:30 00317963879TRLO1 XLON 84 123.50 14:03:30 00317963880TRLO1 XLON 200 123.50 14:03:58 00317963925TRLO1 XLON 3466 123.00 14:07:20 00317964109TRLO1 XLON 2448 122.50 14:07:22 00317964111TRLO1 XLON 3247 122.50 14:30:11 00317965120TRLO1 XLON 821 122.00 14:30:23 00317965123TRLO1 XLON 800 121.50 14:36:06 00317965484TRLO1 XLON 1644 121.00 14:44:32 00317966037TRLO1 XLON 821 121.00 14:44:32 00317966038TRLO1 XLON 822 121.00 14:44:32 00317966039TRLO1 XLON 857 120.50 14:45:36 00317966086TRLO1 XLON 1644 121.50 14:46:33 00317966115TRLO1 XLON 2430 121.00 14:52:53 00317966479TRLO1 XLON 810 121.00 14:52:53 00317966480TRLO1 XLON 1609 120.50 14:53:38 00317966542TRLO1 XLON 866 119.50 15:00:26 00317966927TRLO1 XLON 728 119.50 15:00:26 00317966928TRLO1 XLON 2600 122.00 15:03:27 00317967203TRLO1 XLON 678 122.00 15:03:27 00317967204TRLO1 XLON 798 121.00 15:07:36 00317967466TRLO1 XLON 75000 122.50 15:11:14 00317967670TRLO1 XLON 806 120.50 15:17:36 00317968005TRLO1 XLON 806 120.50 15:20:04 00317968095TRLO1 XLON 2565 121.00 15:27:37 00317968325TRLO1 XLON 1 120.50 15:30:29 00317968429TRLO1 XLON

805 120.50 15:30:29 00317968430TRLO1 XLON 721 121.50 15:48:31 00317969095TRLO1 XLON 1141 121.50 15:48:31 00317969096TRLO1 XLON 176 121.50 15:48:31 00317969097TRLO1 XLON 31 121.00 15:49:38 00317969188TRLO1 XLON 239 121.50 15:54:11 00317969531TRLO1 XLON 1477 121.50 15:54:11 00317969532TRLO1 XLON 871 121.00 16:01:38 00317970233TRLO1 XLON 870 121.00 16:01:38 00317970234TRLO1 XLON 67 121.00 16:07:19 00317970809TRLO1 XLON 63 121.00 16:07:19 00317970810TRLO1 XLON 21 121.00 16:11:38 00317971259TRLO1 XLON 473 121.00 16:12:38 00317971338TRLO1 XLON 358 121.00 16:13:38 00317971421TRLO1 XLON 446 121.00 16:14:38 00317971496TRLO1 XLON 370 121.00 16:16:38 00317971603TRLO1 XLON 101 121.00 16:16:38 00317971604TRLO1 XLON 393 121.00 16:17:38 00317971688TRLO1 XLON 329 121.00 16:18:38 00317971734TRLO1 XLON 29 121.00 16:19:01 00317971762TRLO1 XLON 446 121.00 16:19:01 00317971763TRLO1 XLON 471 121.00 16:19:01 00317971764TRLO1 XLON 393 121.00 16:19:01 00317971765TRLO1 XLON 329 121.00 16:19:01 00317971766TRLO1 XLON 815 121.00 16:19:10 00317971777TRLO1 XLON 806 120.50 16:19:15 00317971782TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

