TeamViewer's stock experienced a remarkable upturn, soaring more than 13 percent to reach €10.87 on the XETRA exchange, marking a significant recovery from December's sub-€9 lows. The remote software solutions specialist exceeded market expectations with its preliminary 2024 figures, reporting billings of approximately €700 million, substantially surpassing analyst projections of €668 million. The company's total revenue climbed to €671 million, representing a seven percent increase from the previous year's €626.7 million, and notably exceeding the company's original forecast range of €662-668 million.

Growth Outlook and Strategic Success

The company's impressive performance was particularly evident in the final quarter of 2024, driven by significant contract closures with major clients and achievements in the frontline segment. TeamViewer maintains its positive growth trajectory, affirming its commitment to an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 44 percent. The complete fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results are scheduled for release on February 12th, with market analysts setting an average price target of €14.86, suggesting further potential for stock appreciation.

Ad

Fresh TeamViewer information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated TeamViewer analysis...