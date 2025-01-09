Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.01.2025 10:42 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Changhong Spotlights AI Innovations at CES 2025, Asserting Global Leadership in Intelligent Technologies

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Changhong is thrilled to join CES 2025 in Las Vegas on January 7-10, showcasing an array of Al-enabled products, including smart TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, a washer-dryer pair, and comprehensive smart home solutions. These innovations demonstrate the company's commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with enhanced lifestyle features, highlighting its robust technical expertise and dedication to expanding its international presence.

Changhong Spotlights AI Innovations at CES 2025, Asserting Global Leadership in Intelligent Technologies

Changhong Introduces Next-Generation Smart Home Appliances

At the exhibition, Changhong's AI TV models, featuring the innovative Canghai Intelligent Agent, drew significant attention for their advanced interactivity, superior search functionality, and personalized services. The AI refrigerators impressed the visitors with their ability to reduce noise levels based on user proximity as well as to maintain optimal freshness and prevent frost build-up. The air conditioners equipped with AI-driven temperature and humidity controls ensure optimal comfort while reducing energy usage by up to 40%. Changhong's Ozone Supreme Care Washer & Dryer Pair utilizes cutting-edge washing and drying technologies to ensure top-tier performance.

The company's smart home system, customized to individual family needs, integrates proactive services, energy efficiency, security, privacy, and AI capabilities. This innovative solution enables families to achieve up to 20% in annual energy savings.

On January 8, during a concurrent event, Changhong's premium brand CHiQ was awarded the prestigious "Global Smart Home Brands Top 10" by International Data Group (IDG), further cementing Changhong's leadership in the global consumer electronics sector.

Accelerated International Expansion: Changhong Thrives in the World of Winter Sports

Changhong has embraced the growing popularity of winter sports, with its premium brand CHiQ partnering since 2023 with the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup and the Deutscher Skiverband e.V. (DSV). In November 2024, Changhong announced its sponsorship of the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Big Air World Cup, reinforcing its vibrant and international brand image.

In June 2024, World Brand Lab valued the Changhong brand at 236.876 billion yuan (approx. USD 32.5 billion) in its list of China's 500 Most Valuable Brands. Changhong ranked 53rd in Asia's 500 Most Valuable Brands in September, and 283rd in the World's 500 Most Valuable Brands in December.

Changhong's leadership is deeply committed to advancing its technological foundation and continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation. The company aims to further enhance the global consumer experience by providing even more convenient, comfortable, and intelligent lifestyle solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594487/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changhong-spotlights-ai-innovations-at-ces-2025-asserting-global-leadership-in-intelligent-technologies-302346874.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.