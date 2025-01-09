Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517
09.01.2025 16:48 Uhr
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 8 January 2025 was 978.07p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

09 January 2025


