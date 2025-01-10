Redcare Pharmacy NV has concluded 2024 with remarkable financial performance, achieving a total revenue of 2.4 billion euros, marking a 32% increase from the previous year. The company's growth was particularly pronounced in its prescription medication segment, which surged by 64% to reach 749 million euros. The German market proved especially dynamic, with prescription drug sales climbing 69% to 254 million euros. Customer base expansion was equally impressive, with 1.7 million new active customers joining throughout the year, bringing the total to 12.5 million. The fourth quarter alone saw an addition of 600,000 new customers, highlighting accelerating momentum in the company's growth trajectory.

Market Response and Future Outlook

The company's strong performance resonated positively in the stock market, with shares rising 3.7% following the announcement. The non-prescription segment demonstrated robust growth of 22%, while the rapid adoption of electronic prescriptions emerged as a particularly promising indicator for future growth prospects. The company's comprehensive financial results and 2025 outlook are scheduled for release in March, generating considerable anticipation among market observers regarding the company's strategic direction and growth potential.

