National Comprehensive Cancer Network: NCCN Joins International Meeting to Improve Cancer Care in the Middle East and North Africa Region

Two-day symposium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia brings together leading oncology professionals from across the MENA region to review updated treatment recommendations.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)-a global not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers-is taking part in a two-day meeting at the Middle East North Africa (MENA)-NCCN Regional Coordinating Center, beginning today. The MENA-NCCN Regional Coordinating Center is supported by the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. That office-directed by Dr. Kanan Al Shammari-has been working closely with NCCN to ensure quality guideline adaptation and knowledge exchange since 2014.

During the international meeting, experts from across the region will present new and updated NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®): MENA Editions, and selected topics highlighting cancer advances, challenges, and opportunities in the MENA region. The NCCN Guidelines® provide evidence-based expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer prevention, screening, treatment, and supportive care. NCCN Guidelines: MENA Editions tailor those best practices for unique local/regional circumstances.

NCCN Guidelines: MENA Editions are available for free at NCCN.org/global or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines® App.

"This gathering represents an important opportunity to continue integrating global cancer care standards with regional expertise, ensuring more equitable and effective treatment outcomes for people in the MENA region," said Dr. Al Shammari. "NCCN has a distinguished legacy of improving cancer care globally. We are pleased to work together to further the impact of medical advances so people with cancer and their loved ones can live better lives throughout our area."

Specific NCCN Guidelines: MENA Editions that will be reviewed include those covering:

Blood Cancers

Breast Cancer

Colon Cancer

Liver Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Genetics and Hereditary Risk for Breast, Ovarian, Pancreatic and Prostate Cancers

Palliative Care

"We are so proud of this ongoing relationship with cancer care experts across the MENA Region," stated Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN, who spoke during a session on the History of NCCN and its Global Impact. "Over the years, we have published more than a dozen NCCN Guidelines specifically for the MENA region, which are applicable to approximately 65% of all adult cancer incidence here. That represents over 2,000 pages of clinical content being updated every two years. We are honored to be able to work together to empower the MENA oncology community to deliver high-quality cancer care, enhance scientific communication, and improve access for patients."

The NCCN Guidelines: MENA Editions offer color-coded guidance for health care providers on how best to care for people with cancer. Text in black represents current global recommendations, while italicized blue text indicates appropriate and feasible regional modifications-as determined by in-country experts. Approaches that are not currently feasible are marked with grey strikethrough text.

The NCCN Global Program also features NCCN Guidelines that have been translated more than 270 times across 50+ different languages. NCCN Harmonized Guidelines and NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification (NCCN Framework) supply additional recommendations for defining appropriate treatment for differing resource levels.

NCCN also publishes NCCN Guidelines for Patients®; to provide clinical recommendations in non-medical terms for patients and caregivers. They are available for free at NCCN.org/patients-thanks to funding from the NCCN Foundation®-and have been translated into multiple languages, including Arabic.

Learn more about NCCN's ongoing work to define and advance cancer care around the world at NCCN.org/global.

