Freitag, 10.01.2025
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554
Frankfurt
10.01.25
08:07 Uhr
16,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
10.01.2025 11:18 Uhr
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 9 January 2025 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,570.37p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,616.61p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.4% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.5%. There are currently 83,727,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

10 January 2025


