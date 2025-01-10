DHL Group, also known as Deutsche Post, is expanding its North American footprint through a strategic acquisition of Inmar Intelligence's supply chain segment, a specialist in e-commerce returns management. This significant move adds 14 new return centers and 800 skilled professionals to the company's operations, positioning DHL Supply Chain as a leading provider of returns processing services in North America. The expansion complements the company's existing network of over 520 warehouses and strengthens its expertise in product remarketing and recall management. Despite this strategic advancement, the company's stock has experienced downward pressure, trading at €33.68 on XETRA, marking a notable decline from its 52-week high of €45.67 recorded in January.

Analyst Outlook Remains Positive

Market experts maintain an optimistic stance on Deutsche Post's future performance, despite current challenges including ongoing wage negotiations with unions representing 170,000 employees who are seeking up to 8% salary increases. The average analyst price target stands at €40.64, suggesting significant upward potential from current levels. The recent resolution of potential strikes at American ports, which could have led to increased freight rates, has been particularly welcomed by market observers as a positive development for the company's outlook.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Post information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Post analysis...