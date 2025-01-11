Deutsche Lufthansa has secured a significant foothold in the Italian aviation market through a €325 million investment, acquiring a 41% stake in ITA Airways. This strategic move positions Rome's Fiumicino Airport as the airline's sixth major hub, strengthening its routes to South America, Africa, and Asia. The agreement includes provisions for a complete takeover by 2033, potentially raising the total investment to €830 million. As part of regulatory compliance, Lufthansa will relinquish certain takeoff and landing slots in Milan and Rome. The integration will see ITA Airways transition from Skyteam to Star Alliance, with its loyalty program merging into Miles&More.

Financial Market Response

Despite this expansion, Lufthansa faces market headwinds, evidenced by its recent €500 million hybrid bond issuance carrying a 5.25% annual interest rate over 30 years, with an early redemption option after six years. The airline's stock has experienced significant pressure, dropping from its 52-week high of €8.04 to €5.68, with analysts revising price targets downward to €5.00. Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of upcoming quarterly results, with concerns about potential disappointments in operational performance and dividend expectations.

