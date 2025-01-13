Deutsche Lufthansa has made a strategic move into the Italian aviation market with a €325 million investment to acquire a 41% stake in ITA Airways, marking a significant expansion of its European operations. Despite the potential benefits of accessing the Italian market and gaining a sixth hub in Rome, the stock market's response has been cautious, with Lufthansa's shares declining to €5.57. However, analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €7.25, suggesting substantial upward potential once the integration begins to yield positive results.

Integration Challenges Ahead

The complex integration process involves incorporating ITA Airways' modern Airbus fleet and approximately 5,000 employees into Lufthansa's operations. The agreement with the Italian government includes provisions for Lufthansa to potentially increase its ownership to 90% and eventually 100%, allowing for a measured expansion approach. However, strict EU regulatory requirements mandate the surrender of valuable slots in Rome and Milan, adding complexity to the merger process and contributing to investor skepticism about the acquisition's immediate benefits.

