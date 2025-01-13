Nordex shares demonstrated robust growth on the stock exchange, climbing 2.0 percent to reach €11.50, with trading volume exceeding 70,000 shares via XETRA. This positive momentum represents a significant recovery from January's 52-week low of €8.62. The company's upward trajectory is particularly noteworthy given its impressive market performance and analysts' optimistic outlook, with average price targets set at €18.13, suggesting substantial growth potential ahead. The stock's resilience is further underscored by improved quarterly earnings, with earnings per share rising to €0.02, marking a considerable improvement from the previous year's -€0.15.

North American Market Breakthrough

The wind turbine manufacturer's recent success in North America has emerged as a key driver of its stock performance. Nordex has secured orders exceeding one gigawatt in the region, representing a remarkable 350 percent increase compared to the previous year. This achievement was bolstered by significant orders from Canada, including a contract for 36 N163/6.X turbines destined for Nova Scotia, demonstrating the company's expanding presence in the North American renewable energy sector.

Ad

Fresh Nordex information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Nordex analysis...