Nordex shares demonstrated robust growth on the stock exchange, climbing 2.0 percent to reach €11.50, with trading volume exceeding 70,000 shares via XETRA. This positive momentum represents a significant recovery from January's 52-week low of €8.62. The company's upward trajectory is particularly noteworthy given its impressive market performance and analysts' optimistic outlook, with average price targets set at €18.13, suggesting substantial growth potential ahead. The stock's resilience is further underscored by improved quarterly earnings, with earnings per share rising to €0.02, marking a considerable improvement from the previous year's -€0.15.
North American Market Breakthrough
The wind turbine manufacturer's recent success in North America has emerged as a key driver of its stock performance. Nordex has secured orders exceeding one gigawatt in the region, representing a remarkable 350 percent increase compared to the previous year. This achievement was bolstered by significant orders from Canada, including a contract for 36 N163/6.X turbines destined for Nova Scotia, demonstrating the company's expanding presence in the North American renewable energy sector.
