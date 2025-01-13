AI-Based Store Intelligence uses Computer Vision to Deliver Increased Productivity, Reduced Out-of-Stocks, and Higher Revenues

CARREFOUR ITALY UNLEASHES CONNECTED RETAIL STRATEGY WITH SYMPHONYAI STORE INTELLIGENCE FOR HIGH-QUALITY, AUTOMATED STORE OPERATIONS

AI-Based Store Intelligence uses Computer Vision to Deliver Increased Productivity, Reduced Out-of-Stocks, and Higher Revenues

SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS products for the enterprise, today announced Carrefour Italy, a grocery innovator in Italy since 1993 and part of Carrefour Group, has selected SymphonyAI Store Intelligence to reduce labor, improve pricing and promotional accuracy, increase on-shelf availability, and reduce out-of-stocks.

After a rigorous assessment of store intelligence providers, Carrefour Italy selected SymphonyAI's AI-based computer vision product to improve shopper experience and business performance. During a meticulous pilot, store associates used handheld devices with the SymphonyAI Store Intelligence software to instantly pinpoint and remediate any problems. Ease of use and deployment delivered rapid benefits and seamless adoption.

With instant insight into store problem areas and prioritized task lists to efficiently address shelf issues, SymphonyAI Store Intelligence helps Carrefour Italy dramatically improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction and gives employees the confidence that shoppers will see the right items in the right place in every store. Shoppers benefit from a high-quality, consistent shopping experience.

"At Carrefour Italy, we embrace digital innovation to improve operational efficiency, achieve high-quality shopper engagement, and reduce waste," said Carrefour Italy Chief Information Officer Alessandra Iacovelli. "With SymphonyAI Store Intelligence, we take bold strides to achieve all those goals and establish the foundation for an end-to-end connected retail operation. Partnering with a trusted innovation leader like SymphonyAI helps us leap forward in store operations maturity at a critical time in the industry."

"We share Carrefour Italy's excitement about Store Intelligence delivering rapid benefits and forming the basis of a Connected Retail transformation at Carrefour Italy. It is in Carrefour's DNA to maximize the advantage of disruptive innovation and we are delighted to partner with them as a first-mover in Italy for AI computer vision store intelligence," said Dusan Rnic, senior vice president for international in the SymphonyAI retail CPG division.

About Carrefour Italy

Carrefour Italia operates in the retail sector in Italy with a multi-format network of around 1,200 stores, approximately 900 of which are in franchising, along with online shopping services and a continuously evolving omnichannel approach. Established in Italy since 1972, the company is also a leading franchise network, driven by a strong customer focus and a constant commitment to innovation. With the aim of promoting food transition for all, it pursues the "Act For Food" program every day, offering quality food at affordable prices, and since 2023, it has become a Benefit Corporation.

With its Digital Retail 2026 strategy, Carrefour aims at transforming traditional retail operations through digital innovation.

Carrefour Italy employs over 10,000 people in its own network of direct sales points, in addition to approximately 8,000 collaborators from franchised stores. In 2024, it was recognized as a Top Employer for the seventh consecutive year.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI, 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation AI Innovation, is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

