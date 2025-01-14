O-RAN ALLIANCE Announces Its New Board of Directors for the Term 2024-2026

O-RAN ALLIANCE Extended Board of Directors has been elected for the upcoming 2-year term

Abdurazak Mudesir, Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom, was re-elected as Chair of the Board

BONN, Germany, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 17, 2024, the O-RAN ALLIANCE General Members Meeting concluded election of its Extended Board of Directors for the upcoming 2-year term.

O-RAN ALLIANCE welcomes China Telecom, SoftBank and UScellular as new Board members.

Current members of the Board are:

Company Director Alternate Director AT&T Yigal Elbaz Brian Daly Boost Mobile Eben Albertyn Jingyi Zhou China Mobile Yuhong Huang Chih-Lin I China Telecom Yue Wang Qingtian Wang Deutsche Telekom Abdurazak Mudesir Petr Ledl KDDI Takuya Sawada Masaaki Koga NTT DOCOMO Takaaki Sato Masafumi Masuda Orange Claire Chauvin Atoosa Hatefi Rakuten Mobile Sharad Sriwastawa Awn Muhammad SoftBank Ryuji Wakikawa Alex Jinsung Choi Telefonica Enrique Blanco Jose Luis Espla TIM Andrea Calvi Marco Caretti UScellular Michael Irizarry Narothum Saxena Verizon Steven Rice Edward Diaz Vodafone Nadia Benabdallah Francisco Martin

"With O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications and architecture, operators have the option to deploy Radio Access Networks that are open and secure, and enhanced with intelligent functions to optimize deployments and operations," said Abdurazak Mudesir, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and Group CTO of Deutsche Telekom. "Guided by operator priorities, O-RAN ALLIANCE remains committed to driving the transformation of the RAN toward openness, intelligence, virtualization, and full interoperability, to enable large-scale deployments in mobile networks."

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

