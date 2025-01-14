Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2025
14.01.2025 15:00 Uhr
FOURTH FUTURE MINERALS FORUM 2025 KICKS OFF WITH 90 COUNTRIES AND 16 G20 NATIONS AT MINISTERIAL ROUNDTABLE

Finanznachrichten News

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth Ministerial Roundtable meeting began today as part of the Future Minerals Forum, hosting government representatives from 90 countries, including 16 G20 nations. The event featured participation from 50 international organizations, NGOs and global leaders in the mining industry.

Government representatives from 89 countries gathered at the fourth edition of the Future Minerals Forum's Ministerial Roundtable to bolster international collaboration in producing the critical minerals essential for the energy transition.

This government-led meeting seeks to bolster international collaboration in producing the critical minerals essential for the energy transition. It provides a platform for ministers and senior officials to discuss sustainable development strategies for the sector, focusing on mining as a catalyst for economic growth and social progress.

Delegates discussed:

  1. Strategic Framework for Critical Minerals: Developing a collaborative framework in the Super Region of Africa, West, and Central Asia to fully harness the region's mineral potential.
  2. Sustainability: Development of responsible supply priorities that reflect local realities in supplier countries and enhance transparency through supply chain certification.
  3. Centers of Excellence: Establishing a network to drive investments, develop human capital, and accelerate technological innovation within the Super Region and supplier countries.

The Forum continues to expand its program of events, including a new 'Great Debates' feature, that honor its commitment to "a year of impact". In order to accommodate this larger-than-ever program, the Forum has been extended to an additional third day, including;

  • The inaugural Centers of Excellence and Technology meeting will bring together representatives from industry, academia, R&D and technology to establish a regional hub for capacity building and innovation.
  • The second meeting of International Geological Survey leaders featuring geological survey organizations from Africa, Asia, and global institutions such as the U.S. Geological Survey, British Geological Survey, BRGM (France), and GTK (Finland). Discussions will focus on building capacity to increase geological surveying, enabling more exploration and increasing investment in the countries of the Super Region.

FMF 2025 will spotlight Women in Mining, an initiative to promote gender equality and attract Saudi women into the mining sector. It focuses on creating opportunities to empower women in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry.

Rana Abdullah Zumai, Head of Women in Mining Saudi, said: "We are committed to expanding opportunities for women in mining and creating an inclusive future. We aim to break stereotypes, foster knowledge-sharing, and build a mining ecosystem that attracts and supports women."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597622/Future_Minerals_Forum.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314209/5115033/Future_Minerals_Forum_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fourth-future-minerals-forum-2025-kicks-off-with-90-countries-and-16-g20-nations-at-ministerial-roundtable-302350531.html

