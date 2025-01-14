Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.01.2025 17:02 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HARMAN Unveils HARMAN ConnectIQ: An AI-Powered Solution to Boost Retail Frontline Productivity at NRF Big Show 2025

Finanznachrichten News

HARMAN ConnectIQ enhances retail frontline performance by delivering real-time insights, streamlining collaboration and using AI-driven automation to optimize productivity and improve overall efficiency.

Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2025 / HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., announced that its HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions business unit will launch HARMAN ConnectIQ, an AI-powered retail frontline workforce productivity solution at NRF Big Show 2025.

The latest U.S. Department of Labor BLS report reveals a staggering 60% average turnover rate for retail employees*. This is coupled with escalating costs of hiring, training and retention. In response, nearly 40% of retail tech executives plan to boost investments in frontline worker experience technology in 2025. #

HARMAN ConnectIQ tackles these challenges by enhancing worker collaboration, delivering personalized training, streamlining onboarding and simplifying task management for store managers and associates. Powered by AI, it integrates multiple retail systems through prebuilt connectors, offering a unified digital experience for frontline workers. This improves productivity by up to 30%, boosting in-store customer experience.

HARMAN ConnectIQ uses market-leading technologies such as Microsoft Teams for collaboration, Microsoft Copilot for enhanced productivity and Samsung Knox for secure communication across channels

"HARMAN ConnectIQ is an AI-driven solution transforming retail operations by boosting frontline worker productivity and addressing labor shortages," said Nicholas Parrotta, President - Digital Transformation Solutions and Chief Digital & Information Officer at HARMAN. "By unifying various systems into a single digital experience and incorporating AI, we enhance workforce efficiency and elevate customer experiences. We're excited to showcase how this cutting-edge technology empowers retailers to stay competitive and drive innovation at NRF Big Show 2025."

HARMAN ConnectIQ will be showcased in the Samsung booth #5303 at the NRF Big Show. For more information on HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions and HARMAN ConnectIQ, visit Retail Digital Transformation Solutions and Contactless Shopping | HARMAN.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions is dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic to serve the ever-changing human needs. Our team of over 7,000 employees in 45+ locations around the world are focused on transforming everyday experiences. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN partners with our customers to deliver a holistic experience - through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people allows us to deploy next-generation platforms, while delivering cost efficiencies and innovative solutions to help our clients achieve brilliant outcomes.?? To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

For more information, contact:

Soumi Bhattacharya

Corporate Communications

Soumi.bhattacharya@harman.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HARMAN on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HARMAN
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/harman
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HARMAN



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.