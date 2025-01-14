Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Jan-2025 / 17:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 14 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 14 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 157,944 Highest price paid per share: 119.50p Lowest price paid per share: 116.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.0169p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,172,102 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,172,102) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 118.0169p 157,944

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1530 118.50 08:35:47 00318448867TRLO1 XLON 27 118.00 08:36:53 00318449513TRLO1 XLON 1509 118.00 08:36:53 00318449514TRLO1 XLON 50000 117.50 08:39:06 00318451398TRLO1 XLON 1535 117.00 08:45:16 00318455978TRLO1 XLON 767 117.00 08:45:16 00318455979TRLO1 XLON 768 117.00 08:45:16 00318455980TRLO1 XLON 809 117.00 08:57:26 00318461146TRLO1 XLON 776 117.50 09:09:36 00318466111TRLO1 XLON 782 118.00 09:10:36 00318466619TRLO1 XLON 768 118.00 09:16:04 00318468714TRLO1 XLON 768 117.00 09:23:59 00318471116TRLO1 XLON 768 117.00 09:23:59 00318471117TRLO1 XLON 280 118.00 10:00:39 00318488077TRLO1 XLON 962 118.00 10:00:39 00318488078TRLO1 XLON 3000 118.00 10:00:39 00318488079TRLO1 XLON 77 118.00 10:00:39 00318488080TRLO1 XLON 87 118.00 10:00:39 00318488081TRLO1 XLON 90 118.00 10:00:39 00318488082TRLO1 XLON 83 118.00 10:00:39 00318488083TRLO1 XLON 1546 117.50 10:00:40 00318488084TRLO1 XLON 1094 117.50 10:05:15 00318488260TRLO1 XLON 768 118.00 10:11:22 00318488513TRLO1 XLON 442 117.50 10:13:29 00318488563TRLO1 XLON 326 117.50 10:19:29 00318488843TRLO1 XLON 442 117.50 10:19:29 00318488844TRLO1 XLON 910 117.50 10:30:09 00318489532TRLO1 XLON 204 117.50 10:30:09 00318489533TRLO1 XLON 419 117.00 10:30:10 00318489534TRLO1 XLON 349 117.00 10:30:10 00318489535TRLO1 XLON 343 117.00 10:30:10 00318489536TRLO1 XLON 424 117.00 10:30:10 00318489537TRLO1 XLON 768 117.00 10:30:10 00318489538TRLO1 XLON 740 116.50 10:43:00 00318489902TRLO1 XLON 822 116.50 10:43:00 00318489903TRLO1 XLON 419 116.50 11:00:11 00318490421TRLO1 XLON 535 116.50 11:00:11 00318490422TRLO1 XLON 535 116.50 11:00:11 00318490423TRLO1 XLON 1489 116.00 11:07:22 00318490643TRLO1 XLON 1667 116.00 11:07:23 00318490644TRLO1 XLON 554 116.00 11:33:40 00318491518TRLO1 XLON 637 116.00 11:33:40 00318491519TRLO1 XLON 214 116.00 11:33:40 00318491520TRLO1 XLON 131 116.00 11:33:40 00318491521TRLO1 XLON 535 116.00 11:34:47 00318491553TRLO1 XLON 660 116.00 11:34:47 00318491554TRLO1 XLON 811 116.50 11:43:19 00318491712TRLO1 XLON 697 116.00 11:43:39 00318491718TRLO1 XLON 52 117.00 12:03:08 00318492390TRLO1 XLON 423 117.00 12:03:08 00318492391TRLO1 XLON 297 117.00 12:03:08 00318492392TRLO1 XLON 1084 116.50 12:04:58 00318492453TRLO1 XLON 351 116.50 12:04:58 00318492454TRLO1 XLON 242 116.50 12:04:58 00318492455TRLO1 XLON 430 118.50 12:29:53 00318493210TRLO1 XLON 666 118.50 12:29:53 00318493211TRLO1 XLON 1171 118.50 12:29:53 00318493212TRLO1 XLON 920 119.00 12:40:47 00318493543TRLO1 XLON 180 119.00 12:40:47 00318493544TRLO1 XLON 474 119.00 12:50:13 00318493888TRLO1 XLON 333 119.00 12:50:13 00318493889TRLO1 XLON 429 119.00 13:00:55 00318494141TRLO1 XLON 378 119.00 13:00:55 00318494142TRLO1 XLON 317 119.00 13:11:29 00318494443TRLO1 XLON 99 119.00 13:11:29 00318494444TRLO1 XLON 70 119.00 13:11:29 00318494445TRLO1 XLON 78 119.00 13:11:29 00318494446TRLO1 XLON 243 119.00 13:11:29 00318494447TRLO1 XLON 692 119.00 13:18:19 00318494749TRLO1 XLON 116 119.00 13:18:19 00318494750TRLO1 XLON

3227 118.50 13:20:07 00318494827TRLO1 XLON 306 118.50 13:20:08 00318494828TRLO1 XLON 1810 118.50 13:30:12 00318495313TRLO1 XLON 411 119.50 14:09:18 00318496560TRLO1 XLON 297 119.50 14:09:18 00318496561TRLO1 XLON 2069 118.50 14:13:31 00318496650TRLO1 XLON 259 118.50 14:13:31 00318496651TRLO1 XLON 775 118.50 14:13:31 00318496652TRLO1 XLON 2305 118.00 14:13:31 00318496653TRLO1 XLON 331 117.50 14:13:32 00318496656TRLO1 XLON 475 117.50 14:13:32 00318496657TRLO1 XLON 324 117.50 14:13:49 00318496664TRLO1 XLON 459 117.50 14:15:49 00318496720TRLO1 XLON 324 117.50 14:22:49 00318496941TRLO1 XLON 95 117.50 14:22:49 00318496942TRLO1 XLON 783 118.00 14:35:16 00318497574TRLO1 XLON 782 118.00 14:35:16 00318497575TRLO1 XLON 50000 119.00 14:37:20 00318497772TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

