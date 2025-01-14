Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Düsseldorf
14.01.25
16:32 Uhr
1,370 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,60019:44
Dow Jones News
14.01.2025 18:52 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Jan-2025 / 17:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
14 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               14 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      157,944 
Highest price paid per share:         119.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          116.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.0169p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,172,102 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,172,102) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      118.0169p                    157,944

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1530              118.50          08:35:47         00318448867TRLO1     XLON 
27               118.00          08:36:53         00318449513TRLO1     XLON 
1509              118.00          08:36:53         00318449514TRLO1     XLON 
50000             117.50          08:39:06         00318451398TRLO1     XLON 
1535              117.00          08:45:16         00318455978TRLO1     XLON 
767              117.00          08:45:16         00318455979TRLO1     XLON 
768              117.00          08:45:16         00318455980TRLO1     XLON 
809              117.00          08:57:26         00318461146TRLO1     XLON 
776              117.50          09:09:36         00318466111TRLO1     XLON 
782              118.00          09:10:36         00318466619TRLO1     XLON 
768              118.00          09:16:04         00318468714TRLO1     XLON 
768              117.00          09:23:59         00318471116TRLO1     XLON 
768              117.00          09:23:59         00318471117TRLO1     XLON 
280              118.00          10:00:39         00318488077TRLO1     XLON 
962              118.00          10:00:39         00318488078TRLO1     XLON 
3000              118.00          10:00:39         00318488079TRLO1     XLON 
77               118.00          10:00:39         00318488080TRLO1     XLON 
87               118.00          10:00:39         00318488081TRLO1     XLON 
90               118.00          10:00:39         00318488082TRLO1     XLON 
83               118.00          10:00:39         00318488083TRLO1     XLON 
1546              117.50          10:00:40         00318488084TRLO1     XLON 
1094              117.50          10:05:15         00318488260TRLO1     XLON 
768              118.00          10:11:22         00318488513TRLO1     XLON 
442              117.50          10:13:29         00318488563TRLO1     XLON 
326              117.50          10:19:29         00318488843TRLO1     XLON 
442              117.50          10:19:29         00318488844TRLO1     XLON 
910              117.50          10:30:09         00318489532TRLO1     XLON 
204              117.50          10:30:09         00318489533TRLO1     XLON 
419              117.00          10:30:10         00318489534TRLO1     XLON 
349              117.00          10:30:10         00318489535TRLO1     XLON 
343              117.00          10:30:10         00318489536TRLO1     XLON 
424              117.00          10:30:10         00318489537TRLO1     XLON 
768              117.00          10:30:10         00318489538TRLO1     XLON 
740              116.50          10:43:00         00318489902TRLO1     XLON 
822              116.50          10:43:00         00318489903TRLO1     XLON 
419              116.50          11:00:11         00318490421TRLO1     XLON 
535              116.50          11:00:11         00318490422TRLO1     XLON 
535              116.50          11:00:11         00318490423TRLO1     XLON 
1489              116.00          11:07:22         00318490643TRLO1     XLON 
1667              116.00          11:07:23         00318490644TRLO1     XLON 
554              116.00          11:33:40         00318491518TRLO1     XLON 
637              116.00          11:33:40         00318491519TRLO1     XLON 
214              116.00          11:33:40         00318491520TRLO1     XLON 
131              116.00          11:33:40         00318491521TRLO1     XLON 
535              116.00          11:34:47         00318491553TRLO1     XLON 
660              116.00          11:34:47         00318491554TRLO1     XLON 
811              116.50          11:43:19         00318491712TRLO1     XLON 
697              116.00          11:43:39         00318491718TRLO1     XLON 
52               117.00          12:03:08         00318492390TRLO1     XLON 
423              117.00          12:03:08         00318492391TRLO1     XLON 
297              117.00          12:03:08         00318492392TRLO1     XLON 
1084              116.50          12:04:58         00318492453TRLO1     XLON 
351              116.50          12:04:58         00318492454TRLO1     XLON 
242              116.50          12:04:58         00318492455TRLO1     XLON 
430              118.50          12:29:53         00318493210TRLO1     XLON 
666              118.50          12:29:53         00318493211TRLO1     XLON 
1171              118.50          12:29:53         00318493212TRLO1     XLON 
920              119.00          12:40:47         00318493543TRLO1     XLON 
180              119.00          12:40:47         00318493544TRLO1     XLON 
474              119.00          12:50:13         00318493888TRLO1     XLON 
333              119.00          12:50:13         00318493889TRLO1     XLON 
429              119.00          13:00:55         00318494141TRLO1     XLON 
378              119.00          13:00:55         00318494142TRLO1     XLON 
317              119.00          13:11:29         00318494443TRLO1     XLON 
99               119.00          13:11:29         00318494444TRLO1     XLON 
70               119.00          13:11:29         00318494445TRLO1     XLON 
78               119.00          13:11:29         00318494446TRLO1     XLON 
243              119.00          13:11:29         00318494447TRLO1     XLON 
692              119.00          13:18:19         00318494749TRLO1     XLON 
116              119.00          13:18:19         00318494750TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2025 12:20 ET (17:20 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

3227              118.50          13:20:07         00318494827TRLO1     XLON 
306              118.50          13:20:08         00318494828TRLO1     XLON 
1810              118.50          13:30:12         00318495313TRLO1     XLON 
411              119.50          14:09:18         00318496560TRLO1     XLON 
297              119.50          14:09:18         00318496561TRLO1     XLON 
2069              118.50          14:13:31         00318496650TRLO1     XLON 
259              118.50          14:13:31         00318496651TRLO1     XLON 
775              118.50          14:13:31         00318496652TRLO1     XLON 
2305              118.00          14:13:31         00318496653TRLO1     XLON 
331              117.50          14:13:32         00318496656TRLO1     XLON 
475              117.50          14:13:32         00318496657TRLO1     XLON 
324              117.50          14:13:49         00318496664TRLO1     XLON 
459              117.50          14:15:49         00318496720TRLO1     XLON 
324              117.50          14:22:49         00318496941TRLO1     XLON 
95               117.50          14:22:49         00318496942TRLO1     XLON 
783              118.00          14:35:16         00318497574TRLO1     XLON 
782              118.00          14:35:16         00318497575TRLO1     XLON 
50000             119.00          14:37:20         00318497772TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  370519 
EQS News ID:  2067687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2067687&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2025 12:20 ET (17:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.