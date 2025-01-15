Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society: Shortlist for 2024 ALCS Educational Writers' Award announced

The five-book shortlist "showcases and celebrates the very best of educational writing and illustration"

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society (ALCS) and the Society of Authors (SoA) are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2024 ALCS Educational Writers' Award, the UK's only award for educational writing that inspires creativity, encourages students to read widely and builds up their understanding of a subject beyond the requirements of exam specifications.

The five shortlisted books for ages 11-18, encourage young readers to think and learn about dating, relationships, and identity; respect and consent for teenage boys; forgotten histories and misrepresented stories; what it means to grow up queer; and how Britain's imperial history still affects our lives today.

This year's judges are School Library Services' librarian Cassie Hands, primary school teacher Kevin Cobane, and novelist and short story writer Ardashir Vakil.

Kevin Cobane said: "It has been such a joy and a privilege to be a judge on the panel for this year's ALCS Educational Writers Award and after much deliberation the judges have arrived at shortlist that showcases and celebrates the very best in terms of educational writing and illustration."

"Exploring issues such as identity, relationships, belonging, equality, inclusivity, sustainability, and our place in the world, each of the incredible books on this shortlist has the power and potential to inspire curiosity and creativity and help us to create a more empathic and compassionate world."

The winners of the 2024 ALCS Educational Writers' Award will be announced at a ceremony at Goldsmiths' Centre in London on 20 February 2025, with the winning author and designer/illustrator sharing a £2000 prize.

The shortlist

Lessons From our Ancestors

Author: Raksha Dave

Illustrator: Kimberlie Clinthorne-Wong

Publisher: Magic Cat Publishing

Join archaeologist and broadcaster Raksha Dave on an unforgettable journey back through time as she casts a spotlight on forgotten histories and misrepresented stories. Told through 50 objects, this groundbreaking book offers a fresh perspective on our past to inspire you to build a better future.

Lads: A Guide to Respect and Consent for Teenage Boys

Author: Alan Bissett

Publisher: Hachette Children's

In a world full of negative influences, LADS is a toolkit for teenage boys on respect and consent, helping them call out bad behaviour and giving them the confidence to be their best selves.

How to Love: A Guide to Feelings & Relationships for Everyone

Author: Alex Norris

Publisher: Walker Books

Isn't it wonderful when love strikes? When you encounter someone beautiful and interesting and suddenly: feelings. But what do you do when that first crush squashes you flat, when sparks fly but fizzle out, when you and your other half just don't click together?

Enter How to Love! Your funny, wise and very different guide to relationships of all shapes and sizes, covering topics from singlehood to jealousy to happily ever after - all delivered in Alex Norris's clever, accessible and bright graphic style.

Queer Up: An Uplifting Guide to LGBTQ+ Love, Life and Mental Health

Author: Alexis Caught

Publisher: Walker Books

In this empowering and uplifting book, award-winning podcaster Alexis Caught sets out to help queer and curious teenagers explore their LGBTQ+ identity and understanding. Alongside the author's personal experiences are first-hand stories from notable LGBTQ+ figures, providing an inclusive account of what it means to grow up queer. With chapters on questioning, coming out, friends and family, love, sex, shame, pride and allyship, this insightful, thoughtful and reassuring book is essential reading for any questioning teen and their allies looking to support them.

Stolen History

Author: Sathnam Sanghera

Publisher: Penguin Random House

An accessible, engaging and essential introduction to the British empire for readers aged 9+, by bestselling author of Empireland, Sathnam Sanghera.

This book will answer all the important questions about Britain's imperial history. It will explore how Britain's empire once made it the most powerful nation on earth, and how it still affects our lives in many ways today - from the words we use, to the food we eat, the sports we play and even to every grown-up's fixation with a good cup of tea.

Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society (ALCS)

ALCS is a not-for-profit organisation started by writers for the benefit of all types of writers. Owned by its members, ALCS collects money due for secondary uses of writers' work. It is designed to support authors and their creativity; ensure they receive fair payment and see their rights are respected. It promotes and teaches the principles of copyright and campaigns for a fair deal. It represents over 125,000 members, and since 1977 has paid over £700million to writers. alcs.co.uk

Society of Authors (SoA)

The Society of Authors is the UK trade union for all types of writers, illustrators and literary translators, at all stages of their careers. They have more than 12,000 members and have been advising individuals and speaking out for the profession for more than a century. In 2023 they gave out just over £1M in grants and prizes. In all, the Society of Authors administers over 20 prizes, including the ALCS Educational Writers' Award, the Ilse Schwepcke Prize for Women's Travel Writing, and the Sunday Times Charlotte Aitken Young Writer of the Year Award. societyofauthors.org

About the Judges

Cassie Hands is a chartered librarian who has worked for Schools Library Services' in the Midlands for ten years. In this role she works with primary, secondary and special schools across to provide resources, workshops and training for staff, pupils and parents throughout the year. Since being on the judging panel for the Yoto Carnegie Medals in 2020-1 she has been involved with Youth Libraries Group in a number of ways, including sitting on the National Committee as East Midlands representative, being part of the YLG Events team and a member of the Carnegies Organisational Group which supports the medals. She's also reviewed books and written articles for the School Library Associations journal and was on a judge on the School Librarian

Kevin Cobane has been a teacher for 27 years in Primary Schools across the West Midlands and a reader for as long as he can remember. During his career he has held the positions of Literacy Co-ordinator, Assistant Headteacher and Deputy Headteacher. He has also worked as a Senior Lecturer in Primary Education at Birmingham City University. He currently works at The University of Birmingham School with Students in Years 7, 8 and 9 to support and develop their Literacy and Numeracy skills. He is an avid reader, a massive fan of Philip Pullman and enjoys sharing a love of books with his classes and colleagues. Kevin has been a judge for the UKLA Book Awards, has created a number of resources for the Reading Realm and is a judge on the EmapthyLab Read for Empathy Collection. He is passionate about the importance of Reading for Pleasure and exploring how it can be promoted in Schools and Communities.

Ardashir Vakil is a novelist and short story writer. He has published two award-winning novels - Beach Boy, winner of a Betty Trask Award and One Day shortlisted for the Encore Award. His stories have been anthologized, read on the radio and published in prestigious journals. His most recent short story 'Laptop' featured in The Iowa Review. He teaches Creative Writing at Goldsmiths. His articles on pedagogy and practical advice for teachers and students of Creative Writing have been published by the International Journal of English Teaching, Changing English: Studies in Culture and Education.

