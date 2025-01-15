Fluence was awarded Lighting Company of the Year at the Emjays' inaugural program in 2023

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis production, won back-to-back Emjays International Cannabis Awards, taking home Cultivation Technology of the Year during MJBizCon 2024.

The Emjays is a collaboration between award-winning event producers Farechild Events and MJBizCon, the cannabis industry's largest trade show and media entity. The program is dedicated to recognizing leaders and innovators in more than 20 ancillary business categories within the cannabis industry. Fluence was named Lighting Company of the Year at the program's inaugural event in 2023.

"As the global cannabis market reaches new milestones, we are proud to be recognized alongside dozens of other companies who exist to propel the industry forward," said Michiel van Dam, president of Signify's Agricultural Lighting business unit. "We owe this award to our incredible customers who serve as our motivation to bring the best cultivation technology to cannabis growers around the world."

The award punctuated another successful MJBizCon for the Fluence team, who showcased the company's latest luminaires in its VYPR, RAPTR, SPYDR and VYNE series and released the ninth annual "State of the Cannabis Lighting Market Report." Dr. David Hawley, Fluence's principal scientist, also brought his expertise to the conference stage for an engaging session titled "Maximizing Cannabis Yield with Intercanopy Lighting: Strategies and Best Practices."

Emjays finalists and winners were recognized during MJBizCon on Dec. 5, 2024, at the Pearl Concert Theater in the Palms Hotel Casino Las Vegas. A full list of winners can be found here.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market, committed to enabling more efficient crop production for the world's top greenhouse and indoor growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Fluence operates within Signify's Agricultural Lighting business unit. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence-led.com.

