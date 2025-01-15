Laxxon Medical Announces Positive Pilot PK Study Results (in Pigs) for Groundbreaking Oral GLP-1 Dosage Form



Laxxon Medical, a leading pharmaceutical technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced oral drug delivery systems, today announced the successful results of its pilot nonclinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study for its innovative oral GLP-1 agonist weight loss tablet, LXM.2. Pilot PK data identified lead candidates with a 10-fold increase in bioavailability over published results for competing products. Designed to transform the treatment landscape for diabetes, metabolic syndrome and weight loss, Laxxon's breakthrough oral GLP-1 agonist, LXM.2, offers a once-daily robust alternative to injections while addressing common side effects. LXM.2 incorporates a permeation enhancer to optimize bioavailability, underscoring its potential as a first-in-class oral GLP-1 solution. The pilot nonclinical PK results confirmed the concepts implemented in LXM.2, including enteric coating and integration of a permeation enhancer. Results obtained suggest increased drug absorption in the small intestine. Subsequent studies will ascertain the potential of an LXM.2 microtablet format, which is the next planned developmental step, in addition to further increased bioavailability and reduced gastrointestinal side effects. Klaus Kühne, Chief Operations Officer of Laxxon, summarizes key points of the pilot PK study: "[The pilot PK study] provided proof-of-concept for LXM.2, which is well designed to be a best-in-class product. This innovation, made possible by 3D screen printing technology, holds significant promise for improving patient compliance, particularly in populations where daily injections are a barrier to effective treatment." "The ability to combine advanced drug delivery with patient-friendly administration is central to Laxxon's mission," said Helmut Kerschbaumer, Laxxon Medical CEO. "These initial results reaffirm our commitment to transforming medicine through innovation and making a tangible impact on patients' lives. Laxxon's proprietary SPID®-Technology, licensed from Exentis, is an advanced manufacturing platform which facilitates the creation of complex drug geometries and unique API combinations that are unattainable with traditional methods. SPID®-Technology enables Laxxon to produce microtablets as small as 750 µm in diameter. The platform supports multi-compartment designs, faster API release, and permeation enhancer integration, all while requiring lower doses for high tolerability. Laxxon's microtablets offer unique advantages over traditional dosage forms: Enhanced Bioavailability: Overcomes challenges of poorly soluble APIs by increasing surface area and absorption.

Controlled Release Profiles: Multi-compartment designs allow tailored therapeutic effects and minimized side effects.

Flexible Administration Options: Sprinkle formulations improve dosing convenience and compliance, particularly for children, the elderly, and patients with swallowing difficulties. About Laxxon Medical Laxxon Medical is a leading pharma-technology company and global leader of smart drug delivery systems in the pharmaceutical industry, pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals designed to optimize drug delivery and maximize patient success through SPID®-Technology, Laxxon's proprietary 3D screen printing (3DSP) technology platform. SPID®-Technology unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities in drug development and commercialization. With SPID®-Technology, Laxxon can develop and manufacture advanced versions of new and existing pharmaceutical drugs while extending and adding new patent protection through the technology transfer process. Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EU, which fast tracks product routes to market. Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing, and together with the licensed IP from Exentis Group, consists of >230 patents and patent applications with more than 5,000 patent claims. Learn more at www.laxxonmedical.com . Media Contact Frances Hoggard, Communications Manager

