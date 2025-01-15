Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025

Aperam S.A.: Universal Stainless and Alloys Products Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Aperam

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Universal Stainless and Alloys Products Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Aperam 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Universal Stainless and Alloys Products Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Aperam 
15-Jan-2025 / 22:29 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Universal Stainless and Alloys Products Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Aperam 
Luxembourg 15th, January 2025 (22:30 CET) - Aperam S.A. (Aperam), a global leader in stainless, specialty steel 
solutions and recycling, and Universal Stainless, a premier supplier in the aerospace and industrial sectors in the 
USA, are pleased to announce that the stockholders of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:USAP) 
("Universal" or the "Company") have voted at a special meeting of Universal stockholders to approve the Company's 
pending acquisition by Aperam S.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement governing the proposed acquisition, 
Universal stockholders are entitled to receive USD45.00 per share in cash for every share of Universal common stock they 
own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. 
At the Special Meeting, approximately 99% of the shares voted were voted in favor of the merger, which represented 
approximately 68% of the total outstanding shares of Universal common stock as of November 22, 2024, the record date 
for the Special Meeting. 
Assuming the fulfillment of remaining closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025. 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. 
The business is organised in four primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, 
Alloys & Specialties and Recycling and Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified 
forestry). For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and 
markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain 
other alloyed steels. Universal's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, energy, and heavy 
equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com. 
 
 
Contact 
 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com 
 Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2068593 15-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2068593&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2025 16:29 ET (21:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
