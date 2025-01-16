Borussia Dortmund's stock experienced a significant downturn on Wednesday, plummeting by 7.5 percent to reach €2.92, narrowly avoiding a new 52-week low. This dramatic decline stems from the club's ongoing sporting challenges, particularly highlighted by their unexpected 2:4 defeat against Holstein Kiel despite having a numerical advantage. The club's persistent poor form has raised serious concerns about their potential qualification for lucrative European competitions in the upcoming season, a situation that could substantially impact their financial outlook. The current share price represents a striking 47.88 percent decrease from its 52-week high of €4.36.

Market Position Analysis

The company's market standing faces increasing pressure as it currently ranks as the second-smallest component in the SDAX index, placing it in a vulnerable position for potential index relegation. Despite these challenges, market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €6.00, suggesting significant upside potential from current levels. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, experts project earnings per share of €0.205, with an anticipated dividend of €0.070 per share.

Ad

Fresh Borussia Dortmund GmbH information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Borussia Dortmund GmbH analysis...