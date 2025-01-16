u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Introducing RUBY-W2: u-blox's first Wi-Fi 7 module for superior Apple® CarPlay and Android® Auto user experience.



16.01.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST





Connect more concurrent users with the advanced Wi-Fi 7 capabilities of the Snapdragon® Auto Connectivity Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. This platform powers RUBY-W2 , which supports automotive-grade connectivity with high throughput and low latency.

Thalwil, Switzerland - January 16, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has launched its first automotive-grade Wi-Fi 7 module, enabling OEMs to enhance the user experience of in-vehicle infotainment and telematics.

According to the TSR Wireless Connectivity Market Report 2024, the attach rate of Wi-Fi® for in-vehicle infotainment and telematics control unit applications will increase sharply over the next five years.

The RUBY-W2 brings multiple benefits of Wi-Fi 7 to the automotive market, including higher throughput, support for more concurrent users, and lower latency, resulting in better network availability and user experience for various in-vehicle applications. Typical use cases span infotainment and navigation and advanced telematics. For example, RUBY-W2 is designed to deliver best-in-class personalized video, audio, and gaming performance, supporting multiple passenger screens.

Based on Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform and the QCA6797AQ, the industry's first automotive grade Wi-Fi 7 access point solution, the RUBY-W2 series supports 2x2 MIMO Multi-Link Operation (MLO). It provides simultaneous performance on 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands, overcoming the congestion that may occur in the 2.4 GHz band. In addition to its advanced Wi-Fi capabilities, the module incorporates Bluetooth® 5.4 technology with support for Bluetooth LE Audio, enabling energy-efficient, high-quality audio streaming and robust wireless connectivity.

The RUBY-W2 series features a 23x23mm/23x25mm form factor consistent with Qualcomm Technologies' reference design, allowing migration between technology generations. Made in Europe to the highest quality, robustness, and reliability standards, it comes with various filter and antenna combinations to suit different application needs.

Early samples of the RUBY-W2 series are available now.



About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect everything. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.

Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com )

u-blox media contact:

Sven Etzold

Senior Director Business Marketing

Mobile +41 76 561 0066

sven.etzold@u-blox.com

End of Media Release

