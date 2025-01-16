By eliminating over 7.5 million kilometers of travel, Medidata's Patient Experience is at the forefront of minimizing carbon emissions in decentralized clinical trials

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced that Medidata Patient Cloud, a solution driving the brand's patient experience, has achieved EU taxonomy certification, marking a significant advancement in supporting the conduct of environmentally responsible clinical trials. In 2023, 16% of Medidata's revenue aligned with these high environmental standards, reflecting the brand's commitment to sustainability. Additionally, its partnerships and software solutions are helping to foster a circular approach to clinical trials, focusing on sustainability by reducing travel, optimizing resources, and producing long-term value for both patients and the planet.

The EU taxonomy classification system provides a framework to identify environmentally responsible activities. By reducing reliance on physical materials and patient travel, Medidata Patient Cloud eliminated over 7.5 million kilometers of travel across multiple trials, saving approximately 0.048 tons of CO2 emissions per patient. To be more specific, one study that leveraged Medidata's Patient Cloud saved a sizable 723.65 tons of carbon while collecting data from 15,076 patients, saving 726 acres of U.S. forests in one year from carbon sequestration. These metrics were verified by external, third-party consultants, with the methodology used adhering to standards set by the ISO 14064-2, ISO 14040/44, and ISO 14067 frameworks.

Patient Cloud features a single portal designed to easily capture the patient experience in clinical trials regardless of location. The solution breaks down the barriers associated with traditional studies, such as travel requirements for patients and researchers and onsite data collection and monitoring, leading to better patient engagement while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions.

"Achieving EU taxonomy certification marks a significant milestone in Medidata's commitment to sustainable clinical trials," said Matt Noble, senior vice president, head of Patient Cloud, Medidata. "Decentralized clinical trials remove geographic barriers for patients, reducing travel and carbon emissions, while improving engagement and the overall study experience. By bringing research directly to patients, we're advancing healthcare and building a future that is more accessible, sustainable, and responsible to both people and the planet."

To learn more about Medidata Patient Experience, visit here.

Editor's note:The methodology utilized complies with the following ISO standards, which ensure transparency and credibility in sustainability reporting. ISO 14064-2 provides guidelines for quantifying and reporting greenhouse gas emissions reductions and removal enhancements. ISO 14040/44 focuses on life cycle assessment, detailing principles and frameworks for assessing environmental impacts associated with a product or service throughout its life cycle. ISO 14067 specifies principles, requirements, and guidelines for the quantification and communication of the carbon footprint of products.

