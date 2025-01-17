Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17
[17.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|11,701,600.00
|EUR
|0
|111,884,653.20
|9.5615
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|969,454.45
|96.176
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,509,441.41
|109.9113
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,141,906.64
|114.1251
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|52,685.00
|GBP
|0
|5,852,012.30
|111.0755
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|45,691.00
|EUR
|0
|4,829,603.83
|105.7014
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|14,316.00
|CHF
|0
|1,374,639.45
|96.0212
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,606,463.00
|USD
|0
|17,102,961.72
|10.6463
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|473,462.00
|GBP
|0
|4,602,852.48
|9.7217
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|320,241.00
|USD
|0
|3,447,344.20
|10.7648
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|407,108,793.81
|106.5576
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|630,000.00
|SEK
|0
|6,248,741.33
|9.919
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|123,650.00
|SEK
|0
|1,310,190.26
|10.596
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,025,951.00
|SEK
|0
|10,784,783.93
|10.512
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE000P7C7930
|22,990.00
|SEK
|0
|244,872.37
|10.6513
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,301,533.93
|10.3232
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,839,986,748.42
|97.3538
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,239,678.84
|10.3424
© 2025 PR Newswire