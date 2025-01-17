Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
PR Newswire
17.01.2025 11:00 Uhr
VIETJET FOUNDER MEETS STRATEGIC PARTNERS IN THE U.S.

Finanznachrichten News

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 9 to 11 January 2025, Vietjet's senior leadership team visited the United States to meet strategic partners from around the world as part of the "Friends of Vietnam Summit" held at Palm Beach, Florida.

VietJet inaugural US Flight

The delegation arrived in Miami on Vietjet's inaugural flight to the United States. The flight, named "Hello America!" and operated by a wide-body aircraft, marks a significant milestone for Vietjet and underscores its commitment to strategic cooperation with the U.S.

Vietjet has become a key pillar of U.S.-Vietnam economic collaboration, with its trade partnerships contributing to job creation for American workers. Vietjet has strategic agreements worth nearly USD50 billion with leading corporations such as Boeing, GE, CFM, Pratt & Whitney, and Honeywell. Additional agreements worth approximately USD14 billion are under negotiation. Vietjet also collaborates with leading technology companies, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Apple and Google. The airline is in discussions with SpaceX and several other providers of in-flight internet solutions to support its extensive fleet of hundreds of aircraft, driving high-tech workforce development and ushering in a new era of innovation in fields including semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and big data.

"The strategic partnerships Vietjet has forged in the U.S. reflect our deep commitment to strengthening the economic bridge between the two nations," stated Madame Nguyen The Phuong Thao, founder of Vietjet and a leader of some of Vietnam's most successful corporations. "We are proud that Vietjet's growth not only directly contributes to job creation for American workers and advances technological progress, but also promotes Vietnam's economic development."

In 2017, during an official visit to Vietnam, then-President Donald Trump witnessed the signing of Vietjet's initial order for 100 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. At his suggestion to double the order, Vietjet finalized a deal for a total of 200 aircraft. In 2025, the first year of President-elect Trump's second term, Boeing will deliver the first 14 of these aircraft to Vietjet.

With robust commitments from strategic partners in this new phase of development, Vietjet continues to deliver affordable fares and high-quality services while building bridges between people, cultures, and creating business opportunities worldwide.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600632/VietJet_inaugeral_US_Flight.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596946/VietJet_Air_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vietjet-founder-meets-strategic-partners-in-the-us-302354165.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
