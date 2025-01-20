Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance des Jahres! Ihre Chance auf explosive Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.01.2025 09:12 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHINT Group: CHINT Launches its First ESG Strategy to Help Global Business Achieve Sustainable Transformation

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, CHINT, a global leader in smart energy, unveiled its 2030 sustainable development strategy, making a milestone in its commitment to a greener future. The launch was witnessed by thousands of supply chain partners and led by five Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) from CHINT's key subsidiaries.

CHINT Launches its First ESG Strategy

At the heart of the strategy lies CHINT's newly introduced "EMPOWER" Sustainable Development Model, which guides eight key actions:

1. Addressing Climate Change
2. Clean Technology Opportunities
3. Promoting Circular Economy
4. Sustainable Product Management
5. Human Capital Development
6. Sustainable Supply Chain Management
7. Corporate Governance
8. Business Ethics

CHINT has also articulated its ESG vision, "Committed to becoming a global leader in smart and green energy solutions," and its ESG mission, "Leading the green transformation of energy, making electric power safer, greener, more convenient and efficient." By fostering cross-departmental collaboration and engaging external partners, CHINT is ensuring the effective execution of its ESG initiatives, strengthening its long-term value, and amplifying its positive social impact.

"Facing with the pressing challenges of climate change, sustainable development is no longer a choice but an imperative," Nan Cunhui said, Chairman of CHINT Group. "We are committed to becoming an 'explorer, advocate and practitioner' of green and low-carbon development, and fully integrating sustainable development into its business, collaborating with global partners to embed ESG into corporate strategies, foster a sustainable development ecosystem, drive energy transformation, and collectively turn aspirations for a sustainable future into reality.

As a leading enterprise with in-depth layout in the global electric power and new energy market, CHINT has embedded ESG into its corporate strategy and operations. The company continues to pioneer ESG best practices, playing a key role in driving sustainable industry transformation and setting a benchmark for responsible business leadership.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601541/CHINT_Launches_First_ESG_Strategy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chint-launches-its-first-esg-strategy-to-help-global-business-achieve-sustainable-transformation-302355169.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.