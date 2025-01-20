Anzeige
20.01.2025 12:18 Uhr
From DeFi to Tokenization: Bybit's Shunyet Jan Explores the Future of Crypto Trading at iFX EXPO

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, was presented by Shunyet Jan, Head of Derivatives Business and Institutional Sales, at the iFX EXPO.

From DeFi to Tokenization: Bybit's Shunyet Jan Explores the Future of Crypto Trading at iFX EXPO

Shunyet joined an expert panel titled "Crypto Trading: Finding the Evergreen" to discuss the evolving dynamics of the cryptocurrency market. The session, moderated by Karnika E. Yashwant, Founder and Chairman of KEY Difference, featured Wael Makarem, Financial Markets Strategists Lead at Exness, alongside Shunyet. Together, the panelists explored the concept of "evergreen" strategies in crypto trading, examining how to identify and implement approaches that stand the test of time.

Reflecting on the discussion, Shunyet Jan said, "The iFX EXPO brought together some of the sharpest minds in trading and crypto to tackle the hard questions that define success in a volatile market. Sitting alongside Wael Makarem and Mr. Key on the panel, we delved into the forces shaping crypto's future - from the integration of AI to the shifting role of institutional players and evolving regulations. Conversations like these are crucial for advancing the industry and helping participants find the 'evergreen' in an ever-changing landscape."

Key discussion points included navigating market volatility, leveraging AI and machine learning for sustainable strategies, the role of institutional players and evolving regulations, and the importance of psychological resilience in long-term trading success. They also analyzed emerging market trends, such as DeFi and tokenization, and shared practical tips for avoiding common pitfalls and building diversified portfolios that thrive in a volatile environment.

Shunyet Jan also led a Gold and Forex workshop at Bybit's Dubai HQ, generating strong interest in the platform. Bybit's new MetaTrader-5 license provides professional traders with access to gold, forex, and cryptocurrencies, offering advanced tools, up to 500x leverage, competitive fees, and an intuitive interface for a seamless trading experience.

The iFX EXPO, the online trading industry's biggest event series, bridges the world's top brands with like-minded professionals, traders, and more. It has grown into a global standard, providing every individual a hub to network, exchange ideas, and grow their business. The iFX EXPO remains a vital platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration among industry leaders, and Shunyet's contributions underscore Bybit's commitment to advancing the cryptocurrency space.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601577/Bybit_s_Shunyet_Jan.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-defi-to-tokenization-bybits-shunyet-jan-explores-the-future-of-crypto-trading-at-ifx-expo-302355234.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
