Montag, 20.01.2025
WKN: A2ACKK | ISIN: NL0011585146 | Ticker-Symbol: 2FE
Xetra
20.01.25
16:01 Uhr
425,90 Euro
+1,50
+0,35 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
20.01.2025 16:12 Uhr
From Montreal to Bucharest: Holand Automotive Group Acquires Romania's Sole Ferrari Dealership

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holand Automotive Group, a leader in luxury automotive retail and owner of Ferrari Quebec in Montreal, as well as Ferrari of South Bay and Ferrari of Rancho Mirage in California, proudly announces its expansion into Europe with the acquisition of Forza Rossa, Romania's only Ferrari dealership. The soon-to-be-renamed Ferrari of Bucharest marks the Group's first venture into the European market, solidifying its global presence in the luxury automotive industry.

Holland Automotive Group Logo

Ideally located in Romania's capital, the country's sole Ferrari dealership is renowned for serving an affluent clientele. "Romania is a hidden gem," says Gad Bitton, President and CEO of Holand Automotive Group. "Its proximity to key European markets and growing wealth make it ideal for luxury automotive growth, with strategic access to neighbouring regions."

A New Chapter in Luxury Automotive Retail

The addition of Ferrari of Bucharest reflects Holand Automotive Group's dedication to enhancing customer experiences and advancing the luxury automotive market. "Romania presents immense potential, and we're excited to bring our proven expertise and industry-leading best practices to elevate the customer journey at Ferrari of Bucharest," adds Gad Bitton.

Expanding a Legacy of Excellence

From its headquarters in Montreal, Holand Automotive Group has established itself as a key player in the luxury and exotic automotive world. The Group operates an impressive portfolio of premium and ultra-luxury franchises, including Ferrari Quebec, Ferrari of South Bay, Ferrari of Rancho Mirage, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Quebec, Lamborghini Palm Beach, and McLaren Ville de Québec. Its ventures span Canada, the United States, and now, Europe. Welcoming Ferrari of Bucharest marks a significant milestone in Holand Automotive Group's history, positioning the company as a global leader in the luxury automotive market.

The Group also owns the renowned Circuit Mont-Tremblant racetrack in Canada, offering exclusive motorsport events and experiences.

With this latest acquisition, Holand Automotive Group continues demonstrating its global ambition and dedication to bringing luxury automotive excellence to new markets. For more information, visit holandleasing.com.

Information - Europe: Bogdan Jambori, General Manager, Ferrari of Bucharest, bogdan.jambori@ferraribucharest.ro; Information - North America: Rocco Franze, Finance Controller, Senior Sales Assistant, Ferrari Quebec, rocco.franze@ferrariquebec.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593886/Holand_Automotive_Group_From_Montreal_to_Bucharest_%C2%A0Holand_Autom.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-montreal-to-bucharest-holand-automotive-group-acquires-romanias-sole-ferrari-dealership-302355359.html

