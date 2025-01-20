Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2025
WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AW
Tradegate
20.01.25
15:23 Uhr
0,674 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PRESS RELEASE: NACON: THIRD QUARTER 2024/25 SALES: €52.9 MILLION

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

Lesquin, 20 January 2025, 6.00pm CET

THIRD QUARTER 2024/25 SALES: €52.9 MILLION

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) has today reported its consolidated sales for the first nine months of the 2024/25 financial year (nine months from 1 April 2024 to 31 December 2024).

Sales

2024/25

2023/24

Change

€ million
First quarter (April-June)32.335.5-9.0%
Second quarter (July-September)44.832.3+38.5%
Third quarter (October-December) (1)52.959.0-10.3%
Gaming25.433.3-23.7%
Accessories25.223.9+5.3%
Other(2)2.31.8+28.4%
IFRS sales in the first nine months (April-December)(1)129.9126.7+2.5%
Gaming71.174.6-4.6%
Accessories54.248.8+11.1%
Other(2)4.53.3+35.8%

(1)Unaudited figures
(2)Mobile and Audio sales

Third-quarter 2024/25 sales: high base for comparison in the Gaming business and ongoing progress in Accessories

Gaming sales totalled €25.4 million in the third quarter of 2024/25, a decrease of 23.7%.

Catalogue sales (new games) amounted to €9.8 million, down 52.9%. There were no major new releases during the period. Only one racing game (MXGP: The Official Motocross VideogameTM) was released, whereas the year-earlier period had been boosted by the exceptional success of Robocop: Rogue City TM and the releases of Cricket 24: Official Game of The Ashes TM and Gangs of Sherwood TM.

The Back Catalogue (games released in previous years) again saw good momentum, with sales up 24.5% to €15.6 million. That strong growth vindicates the strategy adopted by NACON.

The Accessories business saw positive developments, with sales of RIG headsets and REVOLUTION 5 PRO controllers still buoyant in the USA and Australia. As a result, Accessories sales rose 5.3% to €25.2 million.
This strong performance came despite the delayed launch of certain products (the COBRA seat, the DRIVE PRO STAND, the REVOSIM range and the XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller), which will now be released in 2025.

In addition, NACON has recently announced plans to build its future production plant for video gaming accessories at the Lauwin-Planque site in France. The plant will be operational later in 2025 and will give NACON better control over its supply and logistics chain, as well as enabling it to keep more value in-house and optimise its inventories.

Outlook for the fourth quarter

The release schedule will be slightly busier, comprising the following three games.

  • Sport: Rugby25TM.
  • Adventure: DragonkinTM on early access.
  • Simulation: Ambulance LifeTM.

In addition, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM is enhanced with the regular addition of content and seasons - including "Return to Ibiza", available since December - which add to the initial gaming experience. The game is continuing to sell, and it already has more than 500,000 players.

The Accessories business will continue to perform well.

In 2024/25, given the postponement of some previously announced games together with delays launching several Accessories products at the end of the year, NACON now expects a slight increase in sales, while operating income could show a decrease compared with the previous financial year.

Business levels in the first half of 2025/26 will be supported by several positive factors, including:

  • The contribution of new Gaming and Accessories products that were not launched in 2024/25,
  • The Back Catalogue business, which will remain buoyant,
  • A busy release schedule comprising around 10 new games, with the main ones due to be revealed during the NACON Connect event on 6 March,
  • The arrival of the Nintendo SwitchTM 2 console, for which NACON already has compatible games and a full range of accessories.

As a result, sales are expected to show strong growth in the first half of 2025/26.

Next financial press release: fourth-quarter 2024/25 sales after the market close on 28 April 2025



ABOUT NACON



2023/24 IFRS SALES €167.7 MILLION



2023/24 OPERATING INCOME: €20.9 MILLION



WORKFORCE
Over 1,000 employees





INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE
23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/ (https://corporate.nacongaming.com/)

NACON is part of the Bigben group and was formed in 2019 to optimise its areas of expertise and generate synergies between them in the video game market. Combining its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new and unique competitive advantages.



Listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: CAC Mid&Small
ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP



CONTACT:
Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr (mailto:gbroquelet@capvalue.fr) - +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01

Attachment

  • CP_Nacon_CA T3 2024-25 Diffusion English (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2f0dd3b-4a83-4805-905f-c0cb23b1aef6)

