The stock of Borussia Dortmund GmbH showed resilience on Monday, posting a modest gain of 0.32 percent to reach €3.15 in XETRA trading, despite ongoing sporting challenges. This slight recovery comes in the context of significant market volatility, with the stock currently trading 38.25 percent below its 52-week high of €4.36 recorded in May 2024. The club's disappointing sporting performance, including a recent 2-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt and zero points from three mandatory matches in early 2025, has contributed to market uncertainty. However, the company's financial fundamentals remain relatively stable, with quarterly revenue increasing by 4.96 percent to €107.33 million.

Financial Outlook

Analysts maintain an optimistic stance despite current challenges, setting an average target price of €6.00 per share, suggesting substantial upside potential from current levels. The company's market capitalization currently stands at €346.6 million, reflecting a 17.05 percent decrease year-over-year. While the recent dividend payment of €0.06 per share in November 2024 demonstrates commitment to shareholder returns, potential Champions League qualification concerns could impact future financial performance. Analysts project a slight increase in dividend payments to €0.07 per share for the current year.

Ad

Fresh Borussia Dortmund GmbH information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Borussia Dortmund GmbH analysis...