Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Kurs eskaliert - A Star is Born!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSN0 | ISIN: US42806J7000 | Ticker-Symbol: AZK0
Tradegate
20.01.25
08:00 Uhr
3,952 Euro
+0,066
+1,70 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9043,95214:55
3,9043,95214:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2025 12:06 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XCHG LIMITED: XCharge and Hertz Collaborate to Upgrade EV Charging Infrastructure at Major US East Coast Airports

Finanznachrichten News

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCHG Limited ("XCharge" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: XCH), a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions, today announced a collaboration with Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) to upgrade Hertz's EV charging offerings at US airport rental facilities. XCharge has completed charging station construction at Hertz's rental sites in three major East Coast airports and has secured a pipeline of future projects at additional Hertz airport locations along the eastern seaboard.

XCharge's high-speed chargers and efficient installation process have rapidly strengthened Hertz's airport charging infrastructure, helping Hertz meet its service standards and goals for expanding its EV rental fleet. Given their relatively small footprint and utility grid constraints, U.S. airport rental car locations face unique challenges in EV adoption. XCharge's comprehensive solutions for Hertz were designed to work within these boundaries, offering fast, simple installation without the need for intensive site upgrades, maximizing efficiency and reducing the complexity of construction.

Hertz operations at major airports now charge EVs with XCharge's cutting-edge C6 charging stations

Hertz operations at major airports now charge EVs with XCharge's cutting-edge C6 charging stations

Furthermore, XCharge's Level-3 charging stations empower shorter charging cycles compared with the Level-2 solutions commonly used in existing airport locations, resolving rental car service bottlenecks and enhancing customer satisfaction. At the Company's initial Hertz airport project, XCharge's simultaneous charging technology significantly reduced the average charging time, improving charging speed by more than tenfold.

Aatish Patel, President of XCharge, said, "We're thrilled by the positive outcomes of our collaboration with Hertz. The results underscore our commitment to being more than just a hardware supplier - we want to resolve our partners' most pressing concerns as efficiently as possible, whether that is site design, operational efficiency, or even EV charging education. By focusing on Hertz's holistic needs, we have created turnkey solutions that quickly and effectively address pain points across their location portfolio. We look forward to expanding our cooperation with Hertz and bringing our high-quality charging services to more rental car customers nationwide."

With charging anxiety remaining a top concern for EV drivers, especially first-timers, XCharge will continue to strategically elevate its presence in locations with substantial organic consumer traffic to introduce its convenient, high-speed charging services to a broader audience.

About XCharge

XCharge (NASDAQ: XCH), founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions, which primarily include DC fast chargers and advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers as well as their accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge's proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology and accompanying services, the Company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working toward establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.

Safe harbor statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

XCharge

IR Department

Email: ir@xcharge.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Email: XCharge@tpg-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0453007-1464-4c77-92de-521e93ff6f9c


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.