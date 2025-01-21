Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today purchased 32,500 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 820.62 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 45,204,356 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.