WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
21.01.25
15:29 Uhr
1,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5001,76020:57
Dow Jones News
21.01.2025 19:28 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Jan-2025 / 17:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
21 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               21 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      138,021 
Highest price paid per share:         132.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          128.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.7655p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 325,603,272 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (325,603,272) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      129.7655p                    138,021

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
255              130.00          08:32:04         00319201276TRLO1     XLON 
577              130.00          08:32:04         00319201277TRLO1     XLON 
752              130.00          08:36:25         00319205188TRLO1     XLON 
752              130.00          08:45:15         00319214929TRLO1     XLON 
312              129.00          08:49:56         00319219394TRLO1     XLON 
1188              129.00          09:17:11         00319241168TRLO1     XLON 
312              129.00          09:17:11         00319241169TRLO1     XLON 
801              129.00          09:17:33         00319241451TRLO1     XLON 
1360              128.50          09:17:33         00319241452TRLO1     XLON 
4123              128.50          12:22:17         00319285584TRLO1     XLON 
825              128.50          12:22:17         00319285585TRLO1     XLON 
824              128.50          12:22:17         00319285586TRLO1     XLON 
8631              128.50          12:22:17         00319285582TRLO1     XLON 
9403              128.50          12:22:17         00319285583TRLO1     XLON 
4783              129.00          12:22:17         00319285587TRLO1     XLON 
8               128.50          12:23:51         00319285636TRLO1     XLON 
8631              128.50          12:23:51         00319285633TRLO1     XLON 
1933              128.50          12:23:51         00319285637TRLO1     XLON 
1933              128.50          12:23:51         00319285638TRLO1     XLON 
8631              128.50          12:23:51         00319285634TRLO1     XLON 
1933              128.50          12:23:51         00319285635TRLO1     XLON 
792              128.50          12:24:48         00319285703TRLO1     XLON 
447              129.00          13:27:48         00319287480TRLO1     XLON 
406              130.00          13:37:16         00319287691TRLO1     XLON 
1429              130.50          13:44:02         00319287862TRLO1     XLON 
428              130.50          13:44:02         00319287863TRLO1     XLON 
2383              130.00          13:49:22         00319288080TRLO1     XLON 
2336              130.00          13:49:32         00319288084TRLO1     XLON 
2404              130.00          13:54:13         00319288406TRLO1     XLON 
85               130.00          13:58:48         00319288648TRLO1     XLON 
2389              130.00          13:58:48         00319288649TRLO1     XLON 
427              130.50          14:11:36         00319289188TRLO1     XLON 
525              130.50          14:11:36         00319289189TRLO1     XLON 
555              130.50          14:11:36         00319289190TRLO1     XLON 
248              130.50          14:11:36         00319289191TRLO1     XLON 
2531              130.50          14:11:36         00319289192TRLO1     XLON 
504              130.50          14:12:12         00319289207TRLO1     XLON 
476              130.50          14:12:12         00319289208TRLO1     XLON 
10               130.50          14:12:26         00319289213TRLO1     XLON 
477              130.50          14:14:05         00319289265TRLO1     XLON 
560              130.50          14:15:56         00319289326TRLO1     XLON 
464              130.50          14:18:22         00319289465TRLO1     XLON 
477              130.50          14:18:22         00319289466TRLO1     XLON 
465              130.50          14:18:48         00319289488TRLO1     XLON 
1100              130.50          14:19:05         00319289499TRLO1     XLON 
434              130.50          14:19:05         00319289500TRLO1     XLON 
1109              130.50          14:19:38         00319289506TRLO1     XLON 
2257              130.50          14:23:35         00319289642TRLO1     XLON 
1100              130.50          14:23:39         00319289645TRLO1     XLON 
943              130.50          14:23:39         00319289646TRLO1     XLON 
1025              130.50          14:23:39         00319289647TRLO1     XLON 
1534              130.00          14:30:31         00319289907TRLO1     XLON 
767              130.00          14:30:31         00319289908TRLO1     XLON 
1529              130.00          14:36:43         00319290213TRLO1     XLON 
2149              130.00          14:57:39         00319291203TRLO1     XLON 
1053              130.00          14:57:39         00319291204TRLO1     XLON 
541              130.00          14:57:54         00319291207TRLO1     XLON 
2472              130.00          14:59:54         00319291294TRLO1     XLON 
3034              130.00          15:03:30         00319291496TRLO1     XLON 
2231              130.00          15:03:40         00319291499TRLO1     XLON 
71               130.50          15:05:29         00319291550TRLO1     XLON 
469              130.50          15:05:48         00319291579TRLO1     XLON 
545              130.50          15:05:48         00319291580TRLO1     XLON 
1279              131.00          15:08:13         00319291660TRLO1     XLON 
551              131.00          15:08:13         00319291661TRLO1     XLON 
2473              130.50          15:08:56         00319291684TRLO1     XLON 
477              131.00          15:23:52         00319292281TRLO1     XLON 
1549              131.00          15:23:52         00319292282TRLO1     XLON 
3000              131.00          15:23:52         00319292283TRLO1     XLON 
97               131.00          15:23:52         00319292284TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2025 12:56 ET (17:56 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

5469              131.00          15:23:52         00319292285TRLO1     XLON 
809              131.00          15:24:15         00319292301TRLO1     XLON 
424              131.00          15:24:31         00319292308TRLO1     XLON 
319              131.00          15:24:31         00319292309TRLO1     XLON 
90               131.00          15:24:31         00319292310TRLO1     XLON 
398              131.00          15:24:47         00319292313TRLO1     XLON 
400              131.00          15:24:47         00319292314TRLO1     XLON 
793              131.00          15:25:14         00319292326TRLO1     XLON 
832              131.00          15:25:32         00319292335TRLO1     XLON 
793              131.00          15:25:51         00319292337TRLO1     XLON 
801              131.00          15:26:09         00319292342TRLO1     XLON 
802              131.50          15:26:29         00319292350TRLO1     XLON 
80               131.50          15:26:51         00319292358TRLO1     XLON 
438              132.00          15:32:08         00319292637TRLO1     XLON 
551              132.00          15:32:08         00319292638TRLO1     XLON 
461              132.00          15:32:08         00319292639TRLO1     XLON 
708              132.00          15:32:08         00319292640TRLO1     XLON 
1582              131.50          15:40:12         00319292936TRLO1     XLON 
754              131.00          15:54:12         00319293393TRLO1     XLON 
754              131.00          15:54:12         00319293394TRLO1     XLON 
754              131.00          15:54:12         00319293395TRLO1     XLON 
428              131.00          16:09:48         00319294565TRLO1     XLON 
2280              131.00          16:13:52         00319294833TRLO1     XLON 
23               131.50          16:15:05         00319294927TRLO1     XLON 
556              131.50          16:15:05         00319294928TRLO1     XLON 
511              131.50          16:15:05         00319294929TRLO1     XLON 
654              131.50          16:15:05         00319294930TRLO1     XLON 
6               131.50          16:15:05         00319294931TRLO1     XLON 
1               131.50          16:15:05         00319294932TRLO1     XLON 
1               131.50          16:15:05         00319294933TRLO1     XLON 
793              131.50          16:16:02         00319295000TRLO1     XLON 
779              131.50          16:17:29         00319295060TRLO1     XLON 
624              132.00          16:19:55         00319295290TRLO1     XLON 
462              131.50          16:24:38         00319295591TRLO1     XLON 
317              131.50          16:24:38         00319295592TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  371912 
EQS News ID:  2072077 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072077&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2025 12:56 ET (17:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
