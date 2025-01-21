Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-Jan-2025 / 17:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 21 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 21 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 138,021 Highest price paid per share: 132.00p Lowest price paid per share: 128.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.7655p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 325,603,272 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (325,603,272) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 129.7655p 138,021

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 255 130.00 08:32:04 00319201276TRLO1 XLON 577 130.00 08:32:04 00319201277TRLO1 XLON 752 130.00 08:36:25 00319205188TRLO1 XLON 752 130.00 08:45:15 00319214929TRLO1 XLON 312 129.00 08:49:56 00319219394TRLO1 XLON 1188 129.00 09:17:11 00319241168TRLO1 XLON 312 129.00 09:17:11 00319241169TRLO1 XLON 801 129.00 09:17:33 00319241451TRLO1 XLON 1360 128.50 09:17:33 00319241452TRLO1 XLON 4123 128.50 12:22:17 00319285584TRLO1 XLON 825 128.50 12:22:17 00319285585TRLO1 XLON 824 128.50 12:22:17 00319285586TRLO1 XLON 8631 128.50 12:22:17 00319285582TRLO1 XLON 9403 128.50 12:22:17 00319285583TRLO1 XLON 4783 129.00 12:22:17 00319285587TRLO1 XLON 8 128.50 12:23:51 00319285636TRLO1 XLON 8631 128.50 12:23:51 00319285633TRLO1 XLON 1933 128.50 12:23:51 00319285637TRLO1 XLON 1933 128.50 12:23:51 00319285638TRLO1 XLON 8631 128.50 12:23:51 00319285634TRLO1 XLON 1933 128.50 12:23:51 00319285635TRLO1 XLON 792 128.50 12:24:48 00319285703TRLO1 XLON 447 129.00 13:27:48 00319287480TRLO1 XLON 406 130.00 13:37:16 00319287691TRLO1 XLON 1429 130.50 13:44:02 00319287862TRLO1 XLON 428 130.50 13:44:02 00319287863TRLO1 XLON 2383 130.00 13:49:22 00319288080TRLO1 XLON 2336 130.00 13:49:32 00319288084TRLO1 XLON 2404 130.00 13:54:13 00319288406TRLO1 XLON 85 130.00 13:58:48 00319288648TRLO1 XLON 2389 130.00 13:58:48 00319288649TRLO1 XLON 427 130.50 14:11:36 00319289188TRLO1 XLON 525 130.50 14:11:36 00319289189TRLO1 XLON 555 130.50 14:11:36 00319289190TRLO1 XLON 248 130.50 14:11:36 00319289191TRLO1 XLON 2531 130.50 14:11:36 00319289192TRLO1 XLON 504 130.50 14:12:12 00319289207TRLO1 XLON 476 130.50 14:12:12 00319289208TRLO1 XLON 10 130.50 14:12:26 00319289213TRLO1 XLON 477 130.50 14:14:05 00319289265TRLO1 XLON 560 130.50 14:15:56 00319289326TRLO1 XLON 464 130.50 14:18:22 00319289465TRLO1 XLON 477 130.50 14:18:22 00319289466TRLO1 XLON 465 130.50 14:18:48 00319289488TRLO1 XLON 1100 130.50 14:19:05 00319289499TRLO1 XLON 434 130.50 14:19:05 00319289500TRLO1 XLON 1109 130.50 14:19:38 00319289506TRLO1 XLON 2257 130.50 14:23:35 00319289642TRLO1 XLON 1100 130.50 14:23:39 00319289645TRLO1 XLON 943 130.50 14:23:39 00319289646TRLO1 XLON 1025 130.50 14:23:39 00319289647TRLO1 XLON 1534 130.00 14:30:31 00319289907TRLO1 XLON 767 130.00 14:30:31 00319289908TRLO1 XLON 1529 130.00 14:36:43 00319290213TRLO1 XLON 2149 130.00 14:57:39 00319291203TRLO1 XLON 1053 130.00 14:57:39 00319291204TRLO1 XLON 541 130.00 14:57:54 00319291207TRLO1 XLON 2472 130.00 14:59:54 00319291294TRLO1 XLON 3034 130.00 15:03:30 00319291496TRLO1 XLON 2231 130.00 15:03:40 00319291499TRLO1 XLON 71 130.50 15:05:29 00319291550TRLO1 XLON 469 130.50 15:05:48 00319291579TRLO1 XLON 545 130.50 15:05:48 00319291580TRLO1 XLON 1279 131.00 15:08:13 00319291660TRLO1 XLON 551 131.00 15:08:13 00319291661TRLO1 XLON 2473 130.50 15:08:56 00319291684TRLO1 XLON 477 131.00 15:23:52 00319292281TRLO1 XLON 1549 131.00 15:23:52 00319292282TRLO1 XLON 3000 131.00 15:23:52 00319292283TRLO1 XLON 97 131.00 15:23:52 00319292284TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2025 12:56 ET (17:56 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

5469 131.00 15:23:52 00319292285TRLO1 XLON 809 131.00 15:24:15 00319292301TRLO1 XLON 424 131.00 15:24:31 00319292308TRLO1 XLON 319 131.00 15:24:31 00319292309TRLO1 XLON 90 131.00 15:24:31 00319292310TRLO1 XLON 398 131.00 15:24:47 00319292313TRLO1 XLON 400 131.00 15:24:47 00319292314TRLO1 XLON 793 131.00 15:25:14 00319292326TRLO1 XLON 832 131.00 15:25:32 00319292335TRLO1 XLON 793 131.00 15:25:51 00319292337TRLO1 XLON 801 131.00 15:26:09 00319292342TRLO1 XLON 802 131.50 15:26:29 00319292350TRLO1 XLON 80 131.50 15:26:51 00319292358TRLO1 XLON 438 132.00 15:32:08 00319292637TRLO1 XLON 551 132.00 15:32:08 00319292638TRLO1 XLON 461 132.00 15:32:08 00319292639TRLO1 XLON 708 132.00 15:32:08 00319292640TRLO1 XLON 1582 131.50 15:40:12 00319292936TRLO1 XLON 754 131.00 15:54:12 00319293393TRLO1 XLON 754 131.00 15:54:12 00319293394TRLO1 XLON 754 131.00 15:54:12 00319293395TRLO1 XLON 428 131.00 16:09:48 00319294565TRLO1 XLON 2280 131.00 16:13:52 00319294833TRLO1 XLON 23 131.50 16:15:05 00319294927TRLO1 XLON 556 131.50 16:15:05 00319294928TRLO1 XLON 511 131.50 16:15:05 00319294929TRLO1 XLON 654 131.50 16:15:05 00319294930TRLO1 XLON 6 131.50 16:15:05 00319294931TRLO1 XLON 1 131.50 16:15:05 00319294932TRLO1 XLON 1 131.50 16:15:05 00319294933TRLO1 XLON 793 131.50 16:16:02 00319295000TRLO1 XLON 779 131.50 16:17:29 00319295060TRLO1 XLON 624 132.00 16:19:55 00319295290TRLO1 XLON 462 131.50 16:24:38 00319295591TRLO1 XLON 317 131.50 16:24:38 00319295592TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 371912 EQS News ID: 2072077 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072077&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2025 12:56 ET (17:56 GMT)