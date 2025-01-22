Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Kurs eskaliert - A Star is Born!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 04:00 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB): CKGSB Professor Wang Neng Receives 2024 CBER-Circle Insight Award for Groundbreaking Research in Blockchain Economics

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor WANG Neng, Dean's Distinguished Chair Professor of Finance and Senior Associate Dean at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB), has been awarded the prestigious 2024 CBER-Circle Insight Award, an award jointly founded by the Crypto and Blockchain Economic Research (CBER) Forum and Circle, a prominent U.S. fintech company, which recognizes one groundbreaking academic study each year for its global impact. This honor highlights the world-class research expertise and significant global impact of CKGSB's faculty.

Blockchain economics has become a pivotal area of exploration within economic research. The award-winning study, "Tokenomics: Dynamic Adoption and Valuation", co-authored with Professor William Lin CONG from Cornell University's SC Johnson College of Business and Professor Ye LI from the University of Washington, is one of the earliest theoretical frameworks in token pricing and a foundational study in the field. It has laid the groundwork for a wide range of theoretical and empirical studies, many of which have been featured in top-tier academic journals and presented at prominent conferences worldwide.

The study introduces a dynamic asset pricing model for blockchain platform tokens, illustrating how tokens drive user adoption and foster ecosystem growth. It also analyzes the nonlinear relationships between token prices and factors such as platform productivity, user heterogeneity, and network size. This research holds profound implications for understanding competition among blockchain platforms and the pricing of related assets.

As of January 2025, "Tokenomics: Dynamic Adoption and Valuation" had garnered over 730 citations on Google Scholar, ranking among the most-cited papers published in recent years by the Review of Financial Studies, one of the leading finance journals. Recognized as a top 1% highly cited paper in the Scopus database, the research has also informed policy decisions by major organizations, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Government of Canada.

About Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Established in Beijing in November 2002, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is China's first privately-funded and research-driven business school. The school aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion (https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn).

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ckgsb-professor-wang-neng-receives-2024-cber-circle-insight-award-for-groundbreaking-research-in-blockchain-economics-302356815.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.