WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
22.01.25
08:59 Uhr
3,360 Euro
-0,080
-2,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4603,66009:27
Dow Jones News
22.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 21 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            45,056 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            295.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            293.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            294.3684p 
 Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,619,596 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,426,854.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 45,056

Volume weighted average price (pence): 294.3684

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
600                295.00      12:34:46          00073224079TRLO0      XLON 
409                295.00      12:34:46          00073224080TRLO0      XLON 
828                295.00      12:34:46          00073224081TRLO0      XLON 
846                295.00      12:34:46          00073224082TRLO0      XLON 
854                293.50      12:36:08          00073224139TRLO0      XLON 
49                293.50      12:36:08          00073224140TRLO0      XLON 
845                295.00      12:45:06          00073224466TRLO0      XLON 
751                294.50      12:48:59          00073224618TRLO0      XLON 
133                294.50      12:48:59          00073224619TRLO0      XLON 
739                294.50      12:48:59          00073224620TRLO0      XLON 
1200               295.00      12:48:59          00073224621TRLO0      XLON 
438                295.00      12:48:59          00073224622TRLO0      XLON 
809                293.00      13:34:48          00073226108TRLO0      XLON 
806                293.50      13:34:55          00073226143TRLO0      XLON 
1359               293.00      13:34:55          00073226170TRLO0      XLON 
741                293.00      13:34:55          00073226173TRLO0      XLON 
858                293.00      13:35:10          00073226191TRLO0      XLON 
1010               293.00      13:35:10          00073226216TRLO0      XLON 
476                293.00      13:35:10          00073226217TRLO0      XLON 
668                293.00      13:35:10          00073226218TRLO0      XLON 
1094               293.00      13:35:10          00073226219TRLO0      XLON 
1270               293.00      13:35:10          00073226220TRLO0      XLON 
104                293.00      13:35:10          00073226221TRLO0      XLON 
832                295.00      13:52:11          00073227416TRLO0      XLON 
257                295.00      13:52:11          00073227417TRLO0      XLON 
558                295.00      13:52:11          00073227418TRLO0      XLON 
1200               295.00      13:57:22          00073227660TRLO0      XLON 
264                295.00      13:57:22          00073227661TRLO0      XLON 
121                295.00      14:02:58          00073227916TRLO0      XLON 
345                295.00      14:02:58          00073227917TRLO0      XLON 
772                294.50      14:06:49          00073228144TRLO0      XLON 
827                295.00      14:28:20          00073229484TRLO0      XLON 
782                295.00      14:28:20          00073229485TRLO0      XLON 
888                295.00      14:28:20          00073229486TRLO0      XLON 
600                295.00      14:32:58          00073229872TRLO0      XLON 
200                295.00      14:32:58          00073229873TRLO0      XLON 
86                295.00      14:32:58          00073229874TRLO0      XLON 
886                294.50      14:34:45          00073230062TRLO0      XLON 
2901               295.00      15:05:22          00073232462TRLO0      XLON 
816                295.00      15:05:22          00073232463TRLO0      XLON 
463                295.00      15:05:22          00073232464TRLO0      XLON 
921                295.00      15:05:22          00073232465TRLO0      XLON 
328                295.00      15:05:22          00073232466TRLO0      XLON 
813                295.00      15:05:22          00073232467TRLO0      XLON 
200                294.50      15:06:22          00073232563TRLO0      XLON 
549                294.50      15:06:24          00073232572TRLO0      XLON 
277                294.50      15:11:49          00073232885TRLO0      XLON 
69                294.50      15:11:49          00073232886TRLO0      XLON 
868                294.50      15:15:49          00073233169TRLO0      XLON 
738                294.50      15:24:02          00073233697TRLO0      XLON 
771                294.50      15:30:05          00073234132TRLO0      XLON 
815                294.50      15:30:05          00073234133TRLO0      XLON 
742                294.50      15:30:05          00073234134TRLO0      XLON 
1256               294.00      15:31:02          00073234167TRLO0      XLON 
563                294.00      15:39:18          00073234737TRLO0      XLON 
238                294.00      15:39:18          00073234738TRLO0      XLON 
854                294.00      15:46:02          00073235226TRLO0      XLON 
829                294.00      15:46:02          00073235227TRLO0      XLON 
800                294.00      15:46:02          00073235228TRLO0      XLON 
842                294.50      15:55:26          00073235806TRLO0      XLON 
1525               295.00      16:05:54          00073236404TRLO0      XLON 
899                295.00      16:05:54          00073236405TRLO0      XLON 
474                295.00      16:08:04          00073236551TRLO0      XLON

-ENDS-

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  371910 
EQS News ID:  2072059 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072059&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
