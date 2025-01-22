Sokoman Minerals Corp.: CORRECTION: Sokoman Hits 69.48 g/t Gold Over 4.85 m at Moosehead Gold Project in Central Newfoundland

This release fixes error in photo caption. Also, in the Table of Results for hole MH-24-639, the intersection was reported incorrectly, and the length and assay were switched. It should read 2.70 m grading 19.20 g/t Au.

Western Trend Orogenic Gold Mineralization Exhibits High Grades and Strong Continuity

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following results from the ongoing Western Trend diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned Moosehead Project. A total of 19 holes (1,325 m) were completed immediately before the Christmas break, with this release including assays for 13 holes, highlighted by the following:

MH-24-649 69.48 g/t Au over 4.85m incl. 176.47 g/t Au over 1.90 m from 41.60 m

MH-24-648 40.89 g/t Au over 4.30m incl. 74.08 g/t Au over 2.35 m from 47.20 m

MH-24-646 26.72 g/t Au over 3.10m incl. 40.56 g/t Au over 1.90 m from 28.30 m

Assays are uncut with core lengths shown; the estimated true thickness is believed to be 80 to 90% of the reported length. Assays are total pulp metallics from Eastern Analytical in Springdale, Newfoundland.

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO, states, "This is a great way to start the year! We are incredibly pleased with the high grades, with visible gold (including abundant visible gold) in 9 of 13 holes from the Western Trend (Photo 1). The success of the drilling was the result of using what we learned from the Western Trend trenching program last November, which included input from structural consultant Dr. David Coller, who mapped the trench. The Western Trend drilling is scheduled to resume on January 27 with a minimum 10-hole program to further expand the high-grade mineralization in the trench (Figure 1), the site of the planned conventional (drill and blast) bulk sample. We are also in discussions with Novamera to finalize an agreement for a surgical bulk sample at the adjacent Footwall Splay utilizing their proprietary technology in Q3 2025, so it will be a pivotal and very busy 2025 at Moosehead."

The recent Western Trend drilling has tested 100 m of strike to 80 m down dip, with the zone remaining open. The remaining assays are expected in 3-4 weeks. The next phase of drilling will be mainly deeper holes targeting the high-grade plunge of the intersection point between the east-west trending splay and the main north-trending vein system (down plunge from MH-24-648 and 649) to a depth of 165 m down plunge and 100 m vertically. This area is a key target as it is a location where rock preparation is ideal for gold deposition with the potential to be where there is dilation zone. We will also be testing to the south of the trench (south of MH-24-646) to extend the strike to 145 m.

Table of Results - Western Trend Drill Program

Photo 1: Visible gold in quartz - DDH MH-24-649 Western Trend Trench area 69.48 g/t Au over 4.85 m (41.60 - 46.45 m)

Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Analytical Techniques/QA/QC

Samples, including duplicates, blanks, and standards, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland, for gold analysis. All core samples submitted for assay are saw cut by Sokoman personnel, with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference. Samples are delivered in sealed bags directly to the lab by Sokoman personnel. Eastern Analytical Ltd. is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples with visible gold are submitted for total pulp metallics with a gravimetric finish. All other samples are analyzed by standard fire assay methods. Total pulp metallic analysis includes the entire sample being crushed to -10 mesh and then pulverized to 95% -150 mesh. The total sample is weighed and screened to 150 mesh; the +150-mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150-mesh fraction is fire-assayed for Au, with a calculated weighted average of total Au in the sample reported as well. One blank and one industry-approved standard for every twenty samples submitted is included in the sample stream. Random duplicates of selected samples are analyzed in addition to the in-house standard and duplicate policies of Eastern Analytical Ltd. All reported assays are uncut.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project. For full details of the agreement please refer to the Company's press release dated October 11, 2023.

Projects optioned with optionee fully vested are:

East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. (SIC retains shares of CTM plus 1% NSR)

Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold (SIC retains shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR)

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for the financial support of the Moosehead and Fleur de Lys Projects through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program during the past few years.

