Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTC Pink: BCBCF) (FSE: W04) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ken Osborne to the Company's board of directors (the "Board").

Ken is a seasoned finance professional with deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and strategic advisory. As a General Partner at Osborne Partners Ltd., he has led numerous successful transactions, including acquisitions, equity financings, and venture debt mandates across a range of industries. Previously, Ken was a key member of the M&A team at TELUS Corporation, where he managed 11 acquisitions spanning the telecom and agriculture technology sectors. A CFA Charterholder, Ken is based in Vancouver, BC.

The Company has also accepted the resignation of Justin Chorbajian from the Board effective January 22nd, 2025.

"We are genuinely honored to welcome Ken to our Board of Directors," stated Brayden Sutton, CEO. "His extensive background in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and strategic advisory will bring tremendous value as we continue to scale and evolve. Ken's expertise and strategic insight bring immense value to our team and stakeholders, setting the stage for a transformative chapter in our company's journey."

"I would also like to extend our gratitude to Justin for his dedication and efforts at The BC Bud Co. We wish him every success in his future endeavors."

