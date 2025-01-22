Anzeige
22.01.2025 15:18 Uhr
Alamar Biosciences, Inc.: Alamar Biosciences Unveils NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ

Finanznachrichten News

Revolutionary tool enables comprehensive quantitation of immune response in clinical cohorts.

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, is proud to announce the launch of the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ, setting a new standard in profiling the immune response in clinical or longitudinal studies. Designed to deliver unparalleled coverage and precision, the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ empowers researchers to discover novel signatures of disease progression or therapeutic response with absolute quantitative measurements of over 150 key protein biomarkers from a single sample.


With exceptional sensitivity, the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ enables the detection of cytokine levels in both normal and disease states, providing a robust platform for tracking immune changes from baseline or following therapeutic interventions in clinical cohorts. This transformative solution redefines precision in biomarker discovery and clinical research.

Key features and benefits of the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ:

  • Unmatched Sensitivity: >99% quantifiability in normal samples allows researchers to detect subtle changes from baseline or after treatment, enabling more accurate monitoring of immune responses.

  • Broad Dynamic Range: Over 9 logs dynamic range allows for simultaneous quantification of both high- and low-abundance proteins from the same sample, ensuring comprehensive data acquisition.

  • High Reproducibility: Achieving a mean coefficient of variation (CV) of <10% ensures consistent and reliable results, even across large clinical studies.

"The NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ is the largest panel for absolute quantification available and represents a major leap forward in precision proteomics," said Yuling Luo, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "Its unprecedented sensitivity and dynamic range provide researchers with the tools to push the boundaries of immune system research, ultimately advancing our understanding of health and disease."

The NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ is built on Alamar Biosciences' proprietary NULISA technology, which combines a patented sequential immunocomplex capture and release mechanism with next generation sequencing to deliver multiplexed, high sensitivity protein analysis. Using just 10µL of sample (25µL input), the panel addresses critical challenges in sample-limited studies, making it ideal for applications in oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases.

For more information about the NULISAseq Inflammation Panel AQ, visit alamarbio.com/inflamAQ.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.
Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810182/Alamar_Logo_WhiteOutline_RGB_4x1_Logo_V1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alamar-biosciences-unveils-nulisaseq-inflammation-panel-aq-302357469.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
