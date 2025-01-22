Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
22-Jan-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
22 January 2025 
 1. The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted awards under the Restricted Share Plan 
  ("RSP") on 22 January 2025 as set out below (the "RSP Awards"). 
             Number of shares 
PDMR 
             subject to Award 
Kenton Jarvis (CEO)   83,724 
Jan De Raeymaeker (CFO) 107,589

Each of the RSP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option, are subject to the performance underpins as set out in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts and will be subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period. The award to Kenton Jarvis reflects his revised RSP opportunity as CEO from 1 January 2025. 2. The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs as set out below: 

Vesting  Exercise  Exercise  Number of awards  Number of shares 
Name     Type of Award                cost    date    exercised      retained 
                        date 
       Long-Term Incentive Plan     29.12.2023 nil    22.01.2025 35,218       35,218 
Thomas    (Restricted Stock) 
Haagensen 
       Restricted Share Plan      19.12.2024 nil    22.01.2025 34,277       34,277

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              Kenton Jarvis 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status               Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment       Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                     2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted Share 
                              Plan at nil cost. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      83,724

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 83,724

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2025-01-22

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                     Jan De Raeymaeker 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status               Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment       Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                     2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted Share 
                              Plan at nil cost. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      107,589

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 107,589

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2025-01-22

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                               Thomas Haagensen 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Group Market Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment         Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                       2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                               Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                               ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan (Restricted Stock) 
                               awards at nil cost 
                                                    Price  Volume 
                                                    (s)   (s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)             Long-Term Incentive Plan Award      Nil   35,218 
                               (Restricted Stock)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 35,218

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2025-01-22

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

Exercise of Restricted Share Plan Award at nil cost

b) Nature of the transaction 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)            Restricted Share Plan Award Nil   34,277

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 34,277

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2025-01-22

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 372186 
EQS News ID:  2072859 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072859&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2025 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
