easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-Jan-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR shareholding 22 January 2025 1. The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted awards under the Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") on 22 January 2025 as set out below (the "RSP Awards"). Number of shares PDMR subject to Award Kenton Jarvis (CEO) 83,724 Jan De Raeymaeker (CFO) 107,589

Each of the RSP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option, are subject to the performance underpins as set out in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts and will be subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period. The award to Kenton Jarvis reflects his revised RSP opportunity as CEO from 1 January 2025. 2. The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs as set out below:

Vesting Exercise Exercise Number of awards Number of shares Name Type of Award cost date exercised retained date Long-Term Incentive Plan 29.12.2023 nil 22.01.2025 35,218 35,218 Thomas (Restricted Stock) Haagensen Restricted Share Plan 19.12.2024 nil 22.01.2025 34,277 34,277

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Kenton Jarvis a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted Share Plan at nil cost. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 83,724

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 83,724

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2025-01-22

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Jan De Raeymaeker 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted Share Plan at nil cost. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 107,589

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 107,589

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2025-01-22

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Thomas Haagensen a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Market Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan (Restricted Stock) awards at nil cost Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 35,218 (Restricted Stock)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 35,218

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2025-01-22

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

Exercise of Restricted Share Plan Award at nil cost

b) Nature of the transaction

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Restricted Share Plan Award Nil 34,277

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 34,277

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2025-01-22

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

