Telvantis Inc.: Raadr to Unveil Transformative 5-Year Growth Strategy at Microcap Conference 2025

Raadr Inc., now doing business as Telvantis (OTC PINK:RDAR) ("Telvantis" or the "Company"), a rapidly expanding U.S.-based global telecommunications provider, today announced it will present its bold vision and a new 5-year strategic growth plan at The Microcap Conference 2025. The conference, a leading event for emerging growth companies and investors, will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Telvantis CFO Daniel Gilcher to Highlight Recent Acquisition and Growth Trajectory

Telvantis' Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Gilcher, will lead a corporate presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors. The presentation will delve into Telvantis' recent strategic acquisition of Mexedia SpA's U.S. and Ireland operations, a pivotal move that significantly expands the company's technological capabilities and market reach. Mr. Gilcher will also outline the company's ambitious 5-year growth plan, designed to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the 5G, cloud communications, and enterprise services markets.

Microcap Conference 2025: A Platform for Growth

The Microcap Conference is a premier event connecting high-potential microcap companies with top-tier investors. The 2025 conference boasts a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, and Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool. Expert panels featuring CNBC's Ron Insana and FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino will provide insights into capital markets and regulatory trends. Attendees will also enjoy a special performance by comedian and Netflix star, Tom Papa. For more information, visit The Microcap Conference Website.

About Telvantis Inc.: Positioned for Accelerated Growth

Telvantis Inc. (OTC: RDAR) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company delivering advanced solutions to operators, enterprises, and network providers worldwide. Through its recent acquisition of Mexedia SpA's operations in the U.S. and Ireland, Telvantis has strategically expanded its portfolio to encompass cutting-edge 5G technologies, cloud-based communications platforms, and enterprise-grade services. This expansion, combined with a forward-thinking approach, positions Telvantis for accelerated growth and market leadership in the evolving telecommunications landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect Telvantis' current expectations regarding future events and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including market conditions, competition, and the successful integration of acquired operations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dateof this release. Telvantis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Telvantis Inc. 1680 Michigan Avenue, Suite 700 Miami Beach, Florida 33139 Email: ir@telvantis.com

Connect and Learn More:

Twitter: Follow @Telvantis for real-time updates.

LinkedIn: Connect with Telvantis for company insights.

Website: Visit www.telvantis.com to explore our solutions and learn more about our 5-year growth strategy.

SOURCE: Telvantis Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire