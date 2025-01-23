Nvidia's stock continues its remarkable upward trajectory, demonstrating significant momentum with a 4.5% increase to $147.17 on NASDAQ, reaching an intraday peak of $147.38. This robust performance is primarily fueled by sustained demand in the artificial intelligence sector, reflected in the company's extraordinary quarterly results. The tech giant reported a phenomenal 93% revenue surge to $35.08 billion, while earnings per share climbed impressively from $0.37 to $0.79. Adding to this momentum, Nvidia's market position is set to strengthen further through OpenAI's recently announced Stargate initiative, a joint venture with major tech players that plans to invest up to $500 billion in specialized data centers over the next four years.
Analysts Project Continued Growth
Market experts maintain a bullish outlook on Nvidia's future performance, setting an average price target of $416.25 per share. This optimistic projection is supported by the company's dominant position in the AI infrastructure market, where it continues to outperform competitors. The stock's current trajectory, already showing a 60% recovery from its 52-week low, coupled with projected earnings per share of $2.95 for fiscal year 2025, suggests substantial growth potential in the evolving AI landscape.
