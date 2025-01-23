Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Micro Cap & Branchenriese: Heute rein? - Partnerschaft entfacht Übernahmefantasien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 03:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TiltPlay Launches as a Gaming Platform on the Soneium Ecosystem

Finanznachrichten News

"The Game is On"

TAIPEI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TiltPlay, a gaming platform offering fast-paced and engaging casual games, is proud to announce its official launch on the Soneium ecosystem. This launch positions TiltPlay as dynamic, skill-focused gaming experience to the Web3 space.

TiltPlay launches as a gaming platform on the Soneium

TiltPlay combines accessible gameplay with innovative technology to deliver a seamless experience across platforms, including Telegram mini-apps and web browsers. The platform's unique approach introduces:

  • Exciting Game Variety: A growing library of casual games designed to challenge and entertain.
  • Skill-Based Progression: Players are rewarded for their mastery and expertise, ensuring a fair and fun competitive environment.
  • Web3 Integration: Built on Soneium, providing a decentralized and secure gaming experience.

"With TiltPlay, we're redefining mini-games by putting fun and skill at the forefront," said Jeffrey Huang, Product Director at TiltPlay. "Our collaboration with the Soneium ecosystem allows us to deliver a platform that's accessible, enjoyable, and innovative for all players."

TiltPlay is now live, inviting gamers worldwide to dive into its features, test their skills, and connect with a vibrant community.

For more information about TiltPlay, visit TiltPlay.gg.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603496/TiltPlay_launches_a_gaming_platform_Soneium.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tiltplay-launches-as-a-gaming-platform-on-the-soneium-ecosystem-302357392.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.