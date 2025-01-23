Meta's stock continues to demonstrate robust performance, marking an impressive 62% increase in value over the past year, even as CEO Mark Zuckerberg executes significant share sales. Through his holding company CZI, Zuckerberg recently divested shares worth approximately €14.38 million, with prices ranging between €621.20 and €633.39 per share. Additional transactions through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Foundation resulted in the sale of shares valued at roughly €8.13 million, all conducted within a predetermined trading framework.

Analyst Outlook Remains Strong

Despite these insider sales, market experts maintain their positive stance on Meta's future prospects. Notable financial institutions have reaffirmed their buy recommendations, with price targets reaching as high as €753. This optimistic outlook is largely driven by Meta's strategic positioning in wearable technology and smart glasses, highlighting the company's continued focus on innovation and market expansion.

