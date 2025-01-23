Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3H220 | ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | Ticker-Symbol: NA9
Xetra
23.01.25
10:06 Uhr
81,50 Euro
+1,50
+1,88 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
SDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
NAGARRO SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAGARRO SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,5581,8510:22
81,6581,9010:22
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 09:48 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nagarro expects revenues of between €1,020 and €1,080 million for 2025

Finanznachrichten News
  • Gross Margin expected to be in the region of 30%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expected between 14.5% and 15.5%
  • Focus on shareholder value by share buy-back, dividend and growth
  • Financial targets for 2024 will at least be reached

MUNICH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, issued its guidance for the current fiscal year. The company expects revenues, calculated at today's currency exchange rates and not including future acquisitions, to be between €1,020 and €1,080 million. The gross margin is likely to continue in the region of 30%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to be between 14.5% and 15.5%.

Nagarro_Logo

Co-Founder and CEO, Manas Human comments, "2025 will be a good year for us as the long-term market drivers remain intact and in the last couple of years, we have set up the company to take full advantage of them. That's why we are in a very solid position to focus on shareholder value by executing our independent growth strategy instead of following the take-private route."

With a view on shareholder value, both Boards of Nagarro have opted for an improved investors' participation in the company's operational successes via an intended share buy-back in a value of up to €400 million over the next three years and a sustainable dividend policy of distributing between 10% and 20% of EBIT every year.

These initiatives come along with a more energetic approach to efficiency and a gradually ramped-up growth strategy with organic and inorganic aspects. Nagarro will therefore use more of its existing loan facilities and look for non-linear growth options via strategic partnerships.

The Management Board still expects to at least meet the financial targets for 2024 set out in October.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Enterprise vision. Nagarro employs nearly 18,000 people in 38 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

(FRA: NA9) (SDAX/TecDAX: DE000A3H2200), (ISIN: DE000A3H2200), (WKN: A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844192/3850575/Nagarro_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nagarro-expects-revenues-of-between-1-020-and-1-080-million-for-2025--302358437.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.